Nixa all-state linebacker Steven Ward is following his father’s footsteps by signing with Missouri State, but doesn’t plan to follow the same path.
The elder Ward packed on enough weight during his Bears career in the 1990s that he changed positions. The younger Ward plans to pack on pounds, but not so much that he would be moved from linebacker.
“Putting on size is my biggest (priority) right now because the dudes I’m going to have to beat out to play are bigger than me, about 20 pounds bigger than me,” Ward said during his signing ceremony Wednesday.
“Speed and strength, I think I’m there with them, speed definitely,” he added. “It’s about putting on size and making sure I eat healthy. They’re going to have me eating right and working out right. I’m at 205 now, so I’m hoping to put on 10 more pounds. I think 215 would be good. I think I can reach my goal of 225 by my senior year. But I don’t want to lose any speed because of weight. Stamina is big, too. With the workouts I’m doing already and if I put on 10 pounds of muscle, I think I’m going to be right with (other linebackers).”
When the elder Ward signed with MSU, he did so as a linebacker. He was also a quarterback as a prep at Hazelwood Central. He ended playing along the line of scrimmage for the Bears.
“I came in as a linebacker and finished as a D-tackle,” Ward said. “Once you get to college, they start putting that weight on you and it happens fast. I put on 40-50 pounds in one semester. I came in at 220 and came out at 280.”
He agrees with his son that adding too much size and sacrificing speed isn’t a likely route toward playing time.
“I’m saying putting on 15-20 pounds would be good, as long as he’s keeping his speed,” the elder Ward said. “We don’t want to get too big and slow down. It’s all about speed in this game.”
Ward’s reputation in Nixa’s weight room is such that no one is underestimating that he will put in the necessary next-level work.
“That’s where I live pretty much,” Ward said of the weight room. “When I have extra time, I go to a trainer, Shane Campbell. I think he’s among the top three people who have helped me get to where I am now.”
“He wants to outwork everyone out there,” the elder Ward said of his son. “His Mom pushes him real hard and he finishes the job. I know he’s going to work hard, no doubt about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.