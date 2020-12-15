Nixa Public Schools will purchase more UV light cleaning machines with some help from its custodial partners.
Sodexo USA, a company which holds a contract with Nixa Public Schools for custodial work, awarded Nixa Public Schools $130,000 for the purchase of a UV light machine for each school building in the district.
The machines cost about $14,000 each. In July, the Nixa school district purchased two machines from Puro Lighting that use ultraviolet light to disinfect surfaces in classrooms. The UV light is an alternative to using chemical disinfectants in classrooms.
Sodexo employees can place the machine in the middle of a room up to about 500 square feet in size. The machine runs for a 30-minute cycle, blasting pure ultraviolet light at any bacteria and virus-carrying matter that may have collected on floors, walls and surfaces.
According to Puro Lighting, ultraviolet light produces electromagnetic energy that can stop and destroy microorganisms’ ability to reproduce. It causes photo-chemical reactions in the germs’ DNA or viral RNA. The Puro machines use an array of UV light to kill a wide array of germs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.