A Nixa woman accused of using a knife to slash at a man in a meth-and-sex encounter gone wrong is expected to enter a plea in court in 2021.
Misty R. Melton, 39, had a brief court hearing in Ozark on Sept. 30, in which she agreed to appear for a plea hearing on Jan. 13, 2021. Melton allegedly answered the door with a knife in her hand when police were called to investigate screaming and “thumping” noises on March 9, 2020.
Police arrested Melton at a Nixa apartment complex off of South Nicholas Road. She is charged with first-degree assault, a class A felony, and armed criminal action, an unclassified felony.
According to Nixa police, a man was taken from the apartment to a Springfield hospital for intensive care treatment. The man reportedly had lacerations on his neck and torso, two of which were “six inches length or longer,” according to court documents.
According to the probable cause statement, a witness recounted Melton saying that the man, “did ‘things’ to her, it wasn’t right and she told him, ‘No.’” The encounter ended with Melton allegedly stabbing the man multiple times. Melton was also taken to an emergency room for medical exams. She was then taken to the Christian County Jail, where she has been held without bond for more than six months and counting.
Melton reportedly gave an interview to a Nixa police officer at the Christian County Sheriff’s Office in Ozark. Melton allegedly told police that she had met the man via Facebook, and that they had arranged to meet and smoke methamphetamine together.
The man allegedly picked up Melton from a trailer park and drove her to his apartment in Nixa, where Melton provided some meth that the pair smoked together.
The man allegedly told police that he and Melton also drank alcoholic beverages, and at one point Melton, “became mad at him for not going to get her more methamphetamine.”
Melton alleged to police that the man touched her sexually in a manner that she was not comfortable with.
At some point in the encounter, Melton allegedly tied the man to a chair using neckties. The man got free and was allegedly standing next to the front door of the apartment when Melton “started swinging a knife at him,” according to the probable cause statement.
When he was interviewed in March, the man told police that he “doesn’t remember much about the attack and woke up in the hospital,” according to the probable cause statement.
Under Missouri law, class A felony first-degree assault is punishable upon conviction by a prison term of up to 30 years.
