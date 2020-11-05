With $100,000 in the latest round of monthly COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks has now granted more than $3 million to agencies responding to and recovering from the pandemic since March.
Five agencies working directly in Christian County received Monday in CFO’s last announced grants at the end of October. They include:
—Care to Learn: $20,000 to support health, hunger, and hygiene needs for children in Care to Learn’s large rural service area.
—CASA of Southwest Missouri: $8,000 to reduce the fundraising shortfall of the CASAblanca event, which supports volunteer training for court-appointed special advocates in Greene and Christian counties.
—Child Advocacy Center: $10,000 to support CAC’s work investigating child abuse through financial support in the wake of cancelled fundraising events.
—Children’s Smile Center: $10,000 to support operating expenses as it provides quality dental care for children in Barry, Christian, Dade, Lawrence, Stone and Taney counties.
—GYN Cancers Alliance: $20,000 to provide non-medical, emotional, social and financial support to women battling gynecologic cancers in 30 counties across southwest Missouri.
Since March 18, the CFO has made 417 grants to 285 organizations in more than 50 counties across central and southern Missouri, as well as agencies across the country supported by donor-advisors.
“We’re here, in a challenging time, to celebrate that we can help in a time of helplessness,” said Brian Fogle, CFO president and CEO. “We’re grateful to be able to provide resources to so many nonprofits that are doing the very hard and difficult work on the ground.”
The COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants are intended to help sustain valued nonprofit services and programs through the downturn in fundraising and other financial resources during the pandemic. This grantmaking is open to nonprofit agencies across the CFO’s 58-county service area, which also is served by 51 regional affiliate foundations.
These grants follow rounds totaling $300,000 awarded in July, August and September. The COVID-19 Regional Recovery Program is now paused and will reopen in early 2021.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund was established in March with an initial $1 million commitment by the CFO and its regional affiliate foundations, Missouri Foundation for Health and the Coover Charitable Foundation. Generous donors have since contributed more than $850,000 to support this grantmaking. The CFO is committing an additional $1 million to COVID-19 discretionary grantmaking in the 2021 fiscal year with support from MFH, the Coover Charitable Foundation and additional donor support.
The CFO encourages all who are able to donate to a nonprofit in need or the CFO’s COVID-19 fund. Gifts can be made at http://cfozarks.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.