Walkers, runners and hikers rejoice, as Ozark’s trail system is about to be added to and improved.
The city of Ozark received an $870,950 grant that will be applied to a $1.8 million trail project called the Chadwick Flyer Greenway Trail. The grant will fund more than 4,000 feet of trail construction plus the additions of two underpasses that will make crossing West Jackson Street easier and safer.
The Chadwick Flyer Greenway Trail project is a partnership between the city of Ozark, the Ozark R-VI School District, the Ozarks Transportation Organization, Ozark Greenways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and some land donors.
“This has been a multi-year planning process, and when our community partners recognized that our best opportunity to complete these improvements were to combine them with MoDOT’s Jackson Street or Highway 14 widening roadway project, we worked together and made it happen,” Ozark Director of Public Works Jeremy Parsons said.
The underpasses will serve two locations between Ozark’s combined junior high and high school campus to the north of Jackson Street, and the Ozark Innovation Center, the former FASCO manufacturing plant now under renovation.
“Any time you can find grant funds to add bicycle and pedestrian improvements to a roadway widening project when one of our city’s goals is to become a more pedestrian friendly community, then you go after it,” Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said.
One of the underpasses will be at North 12th Street, close to the Ozark High School softball field and King Cash Saver. The other underpass is close to North 16th Street, near the manufacturing plant-turned-Ozark Innovation Center.
A plan to widen Jackson Street was tentatively delayed while contractors finished work on South Street, which has now been widened to five lanes. With South Street complete on April 15, and one of Ozark’s main transportation arteries reopened at full capacity, the West Jackson Street widening project is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2020. Its completion date is slated for the fall of 2021.
Jackson Street will be widened to five lanes, beginning at North 16th Street near KFC and El Taco, and continuing east for 0.9 miles to the Finley River Bridge, at a total cost of $9.3 million.
