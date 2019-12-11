It’s been more than a decade since a developer seriously looked into some storied land in Ozark.
Work is underway, but it could still be a while before heavy equipment moves the earth on a project to develop part of the city’s central corridor.
Earlier in the fall of 2019, Ozark sought requests for proposals for 47 acres of land off of Jackson Street and Third Street that make up what is commonly called, “the LCRA land,” a piece of real estate that has been marked available for development for more than a decade. The area is now officially known as the Finley River Neighborhood District.
There was reportedly one respondent, and in November, the LCRA passed a motion to direct Ozark city staffers of their intent to move forward with the developer.
On Dec. 18, a 30-day period of required waiting between the time that the LCRA notifies the board of aldermen and the start of negotiations can begin will expire. The waiting period is based off of state law.
“We are working to set up another Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority meeting on Dec. 19,” City Administrator Steve Childers told the of aldermen.
On Dec. 19, the LCRA can begin examination and negotiations with the developer to discuss terms of a potential commercial development project.
The Ozark Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority wants to market the land to a single contractor to create a project that complements the rest of central Ozark.
With Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms now hosting Ozark Farmers Market events and the promise of the Ozark Mill opening to the public at some point in the not-so-distant future, the LCRA board of directors met to examine how the land is presented to a would-be developer.
Voters first passed the Land Clearance Redevelopment Act in April 2004. The act authorized the city to form a board to consider certain areas of the city blighted so that it may be redeveloped-either for public or private use.
The LCRA met on Aug. 27, and combed through the zoning plan for the land, which contains a mixture of uses. It sent its proposed updates to the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission. The planning and zoning commission then met and made adjustments of its own on Sept. 23.
The planning and zoning commission made some minor but key adjustments. Mainly, the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission loosened the definitions for commercial zoning within the boundaries of the LCRA land. Areas once restricted for restaurants or retail space now fall into a more openly defined commercial zone along West Jackson Street and Third Street.
On Sept. 26, the LCRA met again, revised and approved a final version of the plan.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen then took up the document on Oct. 7, giving it approval and seeking official requests for proposals from developers.
Coinciding growth
According to the government documentation, Ozark is experiencing an influx of annexation requests from developers who want their land annexed into the city so that it may be served by Ozark’s water and sewer utilities at in-city rates.
According to the city administration, Ozark’s population grows at a rate of about 8.5 percent per year. It currently has a population of about 18,000 residents, which is projected to grow to 25,000 by 2025 and up to 50,000 by 2040, assuming the growth rate holds steady.
“The redevelopment of the FRND area would be a wonderful ‘infill’ re-development opportunity, but currently does not have adequate infrastructure to support a new mixed use-density development,” the document reads.
Highway 65 development carries the potential for negative effects on central business districts, areas off of the highway along Ozark’s main arteries, like Jackson Street. City officials in Ozark are hopeful that the development of Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms project on the site of the old Ozark Mill and surrounding area will stimulate development in adjacent places in central Ozark.
“This development will be a new destination for travelers who want to visit the revitalization of the historic Ozark Mill as the new uses will include restaurants, retail and recreation opportunities. However, there is currently no high-density residential, office, hotels or conference meeting space planned in this new development, which doesn’t serve to increase overnight and weekend stays,” the document reads.
The zoning map shows a heavy commercial district along the Finley River and along Third Street from the three-way intersection with Jackson Street south to Oak Street. Lesser-dense commercial parts of the project are shown on the map set back from Third Street, creating some space between retail development and any housing development.
The offices would sit to the west of the commercial development along Third Street, creating division between commercial property and dense residential developments such as condos or apartments.
Any commercial development in that part of Ozark would be subject to a planned unit development (PUD) agreement with the city government.
A decade ago
Ozark reached a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement with a developer to pursue a project on the 47-acre tract of land in 2007. However, the city ended up buying back the land from Hagerman New Urbanism, a Springfield-based firm, in early 2009, as the result of an $855,000 civil lawsuit.
Hagerman reportedly failed to get financing for the project and therefore missed the necessary deadlines mandated by the city as part of the TIF agreement. The city terminated its agreement with Hagerman in March 2008, and sent out new requests for proposals to develop the land.
A second developer negotiated with Ozark to develop the LCRA land in 2009, but those negotiations broke down, notably resulting in B&B Theatres backing off on plans to develop in central Ozark, and instead build its 12-theater development in the present day location of the B&B Ozark/Nixa 12 at Highway 14 and North 25th Street.
