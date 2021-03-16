Encouraging signs and statistics about reductions in COVID-19 cases are all around, but the administrator of the Christian County Health Departments cautions that the pandemic is not over in southwest Missouri.
A total of 81 Christian County residents had died from the novel coronavirus and four persons hospitalized at the time Dr. Karen Peak spoke to the Nixa City Council on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Christian County. Peak asked that Nixa continue an executive order by Mayor Brian Steele that requires the use of face coverings in public places, and cautioned residents to continue the practices of social distancing, extra cleaning and sanitization and hand hygiene.
When asked about measurements that a local government should watch for when deciding whether to enact or scale back a public health order, Peak pointed to two key figures: the number of new cases of COVID-19 documented each day and the number of persons who are sick enough to require hospitalization.
"From a public health standpoint, if we have one deceased patient or we have one death, that's too many. I know a lot of people don't like that," Peak said. "When we had the shutdown orders in place, the numbers weren't as high and the cases didn't rise as quickly. After that was lifted, our numbers went way up and then they stayed up for a long time."
Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles also gave the Nixa City Council a mid-action report for the pandemic directly after Peak spoke. Liles provided a timeline of events, noting the first case of COVID-19 in Christian County in March 2020, the Nixa City Council's debate over a public masking ordinance, and the mayor's masking order on Oct. 19. Steele's order coincided with an almost identical order from Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner, Liles noted.
"One thing I will say is I was very, very proud of the way this county came together during this pandemic. The city of Nixa, the city of Ozark, the Christian County commissioners, even the smaller communities — everybody came together and everybody started Zoom meetings immediately and started making decisions," Liles said. "For the most part, we tried to make sure we made unified decisions and kept strong as a county, and I think that was beneficial, because we weren't sending mixed signals across the county."
Peak encouraged Nixa Mayor Brian Steele to keep a face masking order in place "for a little while longer." Nixa's order is indefinite in its expiration, so long as the state of Missouri is under an emergency declaration from the governor related to COVID-19.
Over the winter months, the Christian County Health Department documented an average of 45 new COVID-19 cases per day. In March, the average has fallen to 6-10 new cases per day.
"This is good news. We are headed in the right direction, we really have seen that turning point as the vaccine became available," Peak said.
The Christian County Health Department remains understaffed to handle the volume of COVID-19 cases that Christian County is experiencing, with little to no financial relief in sight.
"The CARES Act money ended for us in December, and then we had an additional grant through the Department of Health that helped us get through the last two months with contact tracers. As of the end of February, that money was gone, so the health department is working pretty much on volunteers," Peak said.
A paid staff of two, Dr. Peak and a nursing supervisor, are directing a group of volunteers to perform contact tracing work when a new case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Christian County through PCR testing by a medical provider. Volunteers are also staffing weekly vaccination clinics to help patients through the procedure.
"They've been the best employees that we've ever had, and they don't miss any days, not even in the snow," Peak said.
The Christian County Health Department held its first vaccination clinic on Jan. 21, at First Baptist Church in Ozark. Health care workers administered doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. After two rounds of Pfizer shipments, Christian County started receiving Moderna vaccine from the state of Missouri, creating the first of several issues.
"Vaccine shipments have been delayed without getting as much vaccine as we initially thought we were going to get. Also, we have individuals who are needing a second dose who happened to be sick at the time, so they couldn't get it," Peak said. "A lot of challenges go on with giving the vaccines, because with the Pfizer vaccine, we were tasked with getting the vaccine, we had to give it within five days. Once the vaccine is drawn, it had to be given within six hours."
Patients who received a dose of Pfizer vaccine in the first round needed to receive a second dose of Pfizer vaccine three weeks later. That left Peak with the task of calling other health departments and pharmacies in Springfield to try to obtain enough doses of Pfizer vaccine to administer to Christian County residents.
Another challenge is the relatively low availability of vaccine across Missouri. The health department is receiving doses by the dozens, while Christian County residents want their shots by the thousands.
"It's very challenging to try to coordinate that — 85,000 people — when you only have 300 doses," Peak said. "It's very trying on patience for a lot of people."
From Jan. 21 to March 8, the Christian County Health Department provided 3,322 doses of vaccine. A total of 1,417 individuals received first and second doses from the health department.
"I have not received any word on whether we're going to receive Johnson and Johnson vaccine, that's the one-dose series. We are hopeful that we're going to get that, because it would be much easier to schedule," Peak said.
Peak explained a breakdown of vaccine distribution in Missouri, where 35 percent of the state's allotment of vaccine from the federal government goes to large hospitals and health care systems, 15 percent goes to mass vaccination clinics run through the Missouri National Guard, 15 percent goes to county health departments, 15 percent goes to federally-qualified health care centers, 15 percent goes to pharmacies and the remaining 5 percent goes to other community providers such as Burrell Behavioral Health.
"I do have to say the local pharmacies have been a saving grace for the health department, because there are so many of them that are available to get this vaccine a lot quicker than we are with the staff they have available," Peak said.
Another challenge, Peak explained, is that the Christian County Health Department's vaccines are allocated regionally with a group of 18 other county health departments. Each week, that sets off a scramble of county health administrators to acquire an allotment of the drug. In many cases, the county health department makes recommendations to patients in Christian County to go to other places, such as pharmacies and clinics in Springfield, to get their shots.
"It's just a matter of directing people to the right place to get the vaccine," Peak said.
