An anti-death penalty group created an online petition to try to stop the execution of Walter “Arkie” Barton, who is scheduled to die on May 19. More than 600 people have signed to ask that the governor of Missouri grant Barton clemency.
Clemency is the legal process by which a governor may reduce a defendant’s sentence or issue a pardon. In this case, petitioners from Missourians Against the Death Penalty ask Gov. Mike Parson to reduce Barton’s death sentence.
The Missouri Supreme Court set Barton’s May execution date at. hearing Feb. 18. The petition, available at Change.org, launched on Feb. 24.
He was convicted of killing Gladys Kuehler, 81, of Ozark at the end of a 2006 jury trial in Cass County. Ron Cleek was the Christian County prosecuting attorney in 2006, and prosecuted Barton along with state prosecutor Mike Bradley. The trial was held in Harrisonville on a change of venue order.
Barton was a former resident of the Riverview Mobile Home Park in Ozark. Kuehler was managing the trailer park. DNA evidence showed Kuehler’s blood on Barton’s clothing on the day of his arrest by Ozark police.
At trial, Barton’s defense attorney, Frederick Duchardt, told the court that Kuehler and her family liked Barton.
“Walter was at the scene of the crime when police and family got there to identify the body. During this process, Walter ended up with a small blood splatter on the front of his shirt. During the trial, the prosecution brought forward a blood splatter expert that concluded that the blood on Walter’s shirt was enough to convict him for murder,” the petition reads.
The defense did not bring forth a blood splatter expert to testify on Barton’s behalf, something the petitioners claim it should have done.
“In addition to the blood spatter evidence, three of the four witnesses that were brought forward to issue statements against Walter have recanted their statements. One of the witnesses who did not recant was incarcerated at the time and entered into a quid pro quo to have charges dismissed in return for their testimony against Walter,” the petition reads.
“I’m saying the state of Missouri is about to prove why the death penalty should not be used, because they are about to execute an innocent man,” Duchardt was quoted as saying in an Associated Press story filed Feb. 18, 2020.
Barton, 64, lost an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court in 2007, when the high court voted 4-3 to uphold the sentence of a March 2006 Cass County conviction of first-degree murder.
The Cass County trial resulted in the fifth trial for Barton, who was arrested by Ozark Police Oct. 9, 1991, when Kuehler’s body was found in her trailer in a bloody scene.
A coroner's report confirmed that Kuehler had been stabbed more than 50 times and that she had been sexually assaulted.
Records show that the Cass County jury deliberated for two hours and 20 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.
The Case County jury found in 2006 that Kuehler’s death “involved depravity of mind, and as a result thereof, the murder was outrageously and wantonly vile, horrible and inhuman.”
Barton moved for rehearings and post-conviction relief with the Missouri Supreme Court in 2007, 2008, 2013 and in May 2014. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Barton’s request for a case review on Nov. 18, 2019. The next day, the state filed a motion for an execution date.
Missouri’s last execution occurred Oct. 1, 2019.
