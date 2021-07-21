An Ozark Board of Education member will do community service and spend two years on unsupervised probation after reaching a plea agreement on an assault charge.
Shane L. Nelson, 52, entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of fourth-degree assault, a class C misdemeanor, at a hearing July 16. The plea hearing occurred about 14 months after Nelson was arrested in Ozark and accused of hitting and pushing another man.
Under Missouri law, an Alford plea occurs when the defendant in a criminal case does not admit guilt to the charges filed against them, but admits prosecuting attorneys likely have enough evidence assembled so that a jury could reasonably find the defendant guilty of the crime they are accused of committing.
Nelson remains active on the Ozark Board of Education. He was reelected in June 2020 for a term set to expire at the end of 2023.
Nelson was originally charged with class A misdemeanor assault. The charges were filed on Sept. 2, 2020, about three months after Nelson was arrested and booked in the Christian County Jail in Ozark on May 17, 2020. His case was turned over to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on special assignment.
Greene County Judge J. Ronald Carrier ultimately presided over the case after the four active judges in the Christian County circuit recused themselves from hearing it, because all four judges were previously acquainted with Nelson.
A preliminary incident report form that a Christian County sheriff’s deputy filed on May 17, 2020, shows Nelson was arrested at a house near the intersection of West River Bluff Drive and Weaver Road.
Deputies were called and dispatched at 7:13 p.m. that Sunday evening. They arrived at 7:39 p.m. According to the initial incident report, Nelson is suspected of using his hands to assault another man who is in his 60s, according to property records.
Sheriff’s office records show that the reports were turned over to the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on May 17, 2020.
Nelson was Ozark’s mayor from April 2011 to April 2015.
Under Missouri law, an action qualifies as class C misdemeanor fourth-degree assault if, "the person purposefully places another person in apprehension of immediate physical injury," or, "the person knowingly causes physical contact with another person knowing the other person will regard the contact as offensive or provocative."
