Robert McGee stepped in to become the fifth attorney to represent a woman implicated in a police pursuit that started in Nixa in July 2018 and ended with gunshots and a wreck at a Springfield Village Inn restaurant.
Brittany Scrivener, 27, the driver in the alleged police pursuit, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim (law enforcement officers), three counts of armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
Defense attorneys Kelli Anderson, Souder Tate, public defender Sarah Johnson and public defender Steven Kellogg have all made entries of appearance on Scrivener’s behalf in the past year. Scrivener has reportedly fired them all, according to court records.
In July, prosecutors filed a motion to detain Scrivener in jail without bond. She appeared for a hearing before Christian County Circuit Judge Laura Johnson Aug. 14, at which point McGee made an official entry of appearance on her behalf.
McGee said he had only been hired two days before the hearing, and requested that the judge set the case back at least 30 days before Scrivener would be prepared to enter a plea. The attorney and the judge quipped about the amount of time it has taken for Scrivener’s case to move through the justice system.
“Well, Miss Scrivener keeps firing her attorneys,” Johnson said.
“I see that,” McGee said with a chuckle.
Coincidentally, two of the defense attorneys who had been previously fired by Scrivener were in the courtroom representing clients on other cases on the docket Aug. 14.
Jacob Campbell, the passenger in the car Scrivener was allegedly driving,
pleaded guilty to class D felony possession of a controlled substance and class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing on June 19. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21.
According to a press release from the Nixa Police Department, a Nixa officer attempted to stop a driver suspected of driving while intoxicated at 12:19 a.m. July 9, 2018. The driver reportedly did not pull over and a pursuit of the red Suzuki hatchback began near the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and South Street.
Nixa police continued to chase the driver south down Highway 160 to Highlandville. The driver reportedly led deputies into Stone County, then returned to Christian County and into Greene County. The pursuit ended in front of the Village Inn restaurant at the intersection of South Campbell and Republic Road in Springfield.
The press release says the occupants of the hatchback fired shots at police vehicles as they attempted to flee. Police say they did not return fire at any time during the 23-minute chase.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Christian County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle with spike strips at two points along the pursuit route, both along State Route AA in Christian County in Nixa. The suspect vehicle lost a tire, but continued fleeing, dragging spike strips along as it traveled back north on Campbell. The spike strip then dislodged and hit a Nixa Police vehicle. The officer driving the police car dropped out of the pursuit as other law enforcement vehicles continued after the driver.
In front of the Village Inn, a sheriff’s deputy performed a maneuver to strike the fleeing vehicle with their own, which caused the hatchback to stop in a grass area between Republic road and a parking lot. Police then arrested the driver and passenger.
No injuries were reported from anyone involved in the pursuit.
