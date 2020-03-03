The Missouri state auditor joined Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole and several other Missouri sheriffs in questioning a program that provides incentives to people who stay on good behavior after a run-in with the law.
In December 2019, Cole urged residents of Christian County to contact their state lawmakers about funding for a program the Missouri Department of Corrections launched the previous summer. Within the 17-point set of changes found in the Justice Reinvestment Initiative lies the Missouri Offender Management Matrix.
In a letter sent to Missouri Department of Corrections director Anne Precythe, State Auditor Nicole Galloway expressed some concerns her office has received, then requested six key points of information.
“The concerns being raised include, but are not limited to: the amount of tax dollars used for the program, how often these incentives are being handed out, and whether there is a system to monitor the program and ensure such incentives are tracked, recorded and administered properly,” Galloway wrote in her letter.
The matrix gives the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole a formal process for using incentives and sanctions for “desired and undesired behaviors.”
The Christian County sheriff said he is fine with the consequences, but disagrees with the incentives, which he says amount to convicted offenders receiving passes to amusement parks like Silver Dollar City or Six Flags if they follow the terms of their probation.
“The Missouri Department of Corrections is rewarding former inmates for abiding by the law and following the rules after they are released. These former inmates can receive gift cards, tangible rewards, passes to local attractions and more. Who pays for these incentives?” Cole wrote in a series of social media posts criticizing the program.
Galloway asked Precythe and her staff to explain the funding for the program, provide an up-to-date list of incentives, explain any non-tax funding for the program, explain the Department of Corrections’ tracking system for the program, quantify the amount of staff time that state employees spend administering the program, and offer the total number of incentives distributed to Missouri offenders to date.
Precythe spoke about the Justice Reinvestment Initiative at the beginning of 2019. She notes that the initiatives are about two years in the making.
“It’s all about saving money and redirecting our resources into a way that we can be more efficient and effective with the population that we work with,” Precythe said at that time.
Precythe said Missouri’s population of offenders can use the incentives found in the Missouri Offender Management Matrix as motivators.
“We deal with a very difficult, and at times challenged population, and we can’t be the only answer. We have to rely on our partners to help us figure out where we need to focus our energy,” Precythe said. “I believe that’s what this Justice Reinvestment Initiative is helping us achieve in the Department of Corrections.”
Missouri is home to the eighth highest incarceration rate in the United States and the fastest growing female incarceration rate in the country. About 49 percent of Missouri’s prison population consists of inmates who were on probation but violated terms of their probation, resulting in a revocation and a prison sentence.
“They didn’t report as they were instructed to, they were testing positive (for drugs and/or alcohol), they didn’t do their community service, they didn’t go to treatment. They did a number of things, but they did not commit a new offense,” Precythe said. “Another 35 percent of the population came for treatment alone.”
The matrix specifies rewards for good behavior by convicted offenders, behavior such as cooperating with a probation officer, showing a positive attitude toward being on supervised probation, maintaining stable employment and attending substance addiction group meetings. The possible rewards begin with verbal affirmations and range up from written affirmations to tangible rewards like “inspirational keychains, rocks or recognition coins,” transportation vouchers and passes to attractions. The top two tiers of the incentive matrix are a relaxation of probation reporting conditions and early discharge from supervision.
