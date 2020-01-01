A woman accused of allowing a child to run their hands under scalding hot water is scheduled to go to trial in August.
Shara L. Foster, 31, has a trial setting scheduled for July 30, and a two-day jury trial set to begin Aug. 3, in circuit court in Christian County. She appeared before a judge Dec. 26, for trial setting.
In March 2019, a Christian County grand jury indicted Shana L. Foster, 30, with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious emotional or physical injury and first degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury, both class B felonies.
Foster was indicted in the aftermath of an accident that occurred in her home on Nov. 19, 2018. According to the grand jury indictment filed March 8, 2019, Foster was responsible for the care and custody of a child less than 17 years old. She is charged with child abuse for her alleged failure to remove the child’s hands from hot running water, and the indictment alleges she “knowingly caused the child to suffer physical injury.”
The endangering the welfare of a child charge in the grand jury indictment also alleges that Foster failed to remove a child’s hands from hot running water.
“The Division of Social Services thoroughly investigated the matter and concluded that it was unsubstantiated. Shara L. Foster will plead innocent of these charges and looks forward to her day in court,” a press release from the Law Offices of Dee Wampler and Joseph Passanise reads.
According to her defense attorney, Foster and her husband have three children, and were also caring for two foster children at the time the incident occurred.
“She and her husband have been model foster parents and have been requested to appear on several panels to educate and encourage other foster parents,” the defense attorneys' press release reads.
Foster’s bond was initially set at $75,000. Passanise successfully argued the bond down to $10,000 surety. Foster then posted bond on the condition that she have no contact with children.
“She and her husband have truthfully and fully cooperated with authorities,” the defense attorney’s release claims.
A Christian County assistant prosecutor filed a motion in court to “compel water heater testing,” according to online court documents, suggesting that the water heater in Foster’s home will be tested in some way as part of the state’s evidence against her.
Under Missouri law, the range of punishment for a class B felony is a prison term of no less than five and no more than 15 years.
