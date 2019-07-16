The end of summer brings the community together, as several back-to-school events take place through August to help families in need.
The Christian County Elks Lodge hosted back-to-school shopping at the Nixa Walmart for children registered through Ozark’s Least Of These Food Pantry. This Saturday, as well as July 27, the Elks will be at the Ozark Walmart, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Attendees can pick up backpacks, school supplies and more.
Nixa Public School families who registered before May 24 will attend the 2019 Back to School Bash, also being held July 27. This event is a partnership between many organizations, and students will receive clothing, shoes, food, hygiene products, school supplies and other items. Donations can still be made for this event at www.nixapublicschools.net/backtoschoolbash. Contributions as small as $6 will provide a hygiene kit for one student. Donations of $15 will cover the cost of a pair of shoes, and donations of $25 will cover the cost of school supplies for a student.
In addition, any child enrolled in the Ozark School District may attend the Aug. 10 Back 2 School Block Party 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ozark for free school supplies, clothing, haircuts and more. For more information visit ozarktigers.org/page/10712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.