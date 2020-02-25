The Baptist Home Corporate Office announced that Sonya Newton has been selected to act as the new administrator for its Ozark campus.
Newtown took charge Jan. 1, 2020, following the retirement of Vera Cline. Newton comes to the Baptist Home with 29 years of health care experience, including serving as long-term care administrator and hospice director for facilities in Springfield and surrounding areas. While serving as the director of operations for Preferred Hospice, Newton wrote two children’s books, “Chance’s Journey,” and “Faith and Hope.” The books were designed to help young children understand death and to help parents facilitate conversations with their children about this difficult topic.
“Chance’s Journey” won the Addy Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the U.S. advertising industry. Most recently, Newton has served as the Housing Program Director for a nonprofit charity, overseeing five offices which help the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless in 39 counties.
Newton was born in St. Charles, but spent most of her life in Springfield. She and her husband, Rick, are members of Second Baptist Church of Springfield, where her mother and late father are also members. She and her husband are the proud parents of four adult daughters, Tandi, Kayla, Tori and Lindsey, and grandparents of one grandson, Chance.
Newton brings a unique combination of experience, professionalism and compassion to this position. She is passionate about her faith, her family and serving others. She looks forward to building new relationships with residents and staff and is committed to providing the best care possible to every resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.