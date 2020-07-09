From the tykes of the Monday Night Minis to the upcoming stars of the college game, baseball players and their fans continue to flock to U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.
The former minor league stadium will operate under a new lease agreement that allows the tenant operator, OMS, LLC, to pay its rent of $60,000 in monthly installments of $5,000 rather than in annual lump sums.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 on June 15 to accept the terms of the new lease agreement with the operators of U.S. Baseball Park.
In 2015, the city of Ozark entered into a lease agreement with the stadium tenants, allowing for more than $3 million in renovations that led to the park seeing significant activity for the first time since the Ozark Mountain Ducks of the Frontier League folded in 2004.
Two businessmen, Jeff Williams and Joel Benenson, bought stadium owner and Chicago businessman Horn Chen’s company — OMS, LLC. About four hours later, the Ozark Board of Aldermen entered into a long term lease agreement with the company.
The city of Ozark has and continues to own the land where the 5,000-seat stadium sits. In 2015, Ozark assumed ownership of the stadium infrastructure, and agreed to lease it to U.S. Baseball League, LLC, with Springfield attorney Brett Roubal acting as the registered agent with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
The stadium owners agreed to pay a lease of $1 per year for the first five years of a 15-year lease agreement, with their rent climbing to $60,000 per year for 10 years, starting in 2020.
“Time has flown by, and now August will be when the first payment would have been due, but in full,” Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said.
Starting in March 2020, U.S. Baseball Park lost out on at least three months worth of games due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancelations of NCAA and high school baseball for the entire spring season.
Childers said that the city and the owners of U.S. Baseball started discussions as soon as COVID-19 closures started happening.
“A few months ago, we reached out to the owners, and of course, during this time they have had no business. Everything has been pushed back, so we knew that we were concerned about that,” Childers said.
The ballpark operators still plan to pay their rent, but they don’t want to do it in yearly lump sums.
“They have proposed to still make that payment, which is good news, because I was concerned that no payment was going to be able to be made—and do that in 12 monthly installments,” Childers said. “I think that it’s a noble request to try to get things going again.”
Ward 2 Alderman Ted Smith was the only aldermen to speak up about the city’s agreement with U.S. Baseball Park’s operators as the first reading of the lease modification moved along with no other debate.
“I think they’ve been great to work with,” Smith said.
The agreement also allows for the tenants to deduct real estate tax payments due now from the last payment made in 2030.
Since 2016, U.S. Baseball Park’s event calendar has grown full with the Show-Me Collegiate League, Drury University baseball, the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships, the NAIA Heart of America Conference Championships, a host of youth tournaments and showcases, high school games, the Grip ’N Rip Baseball League and Monday Night Minis T-ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.