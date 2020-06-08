COVID-19 brought about a potential law change in Nixa that craft beer enthusiasts and expert wine tasters may want to lend some attention to.
The Nixa City Council is considering a bill intended to clarify what is an isn’t allowed when it comes to traveling with alcoholic beverages.
Current law prohibits people driving in Nixa from transporting alcoholic beverages in the passenger area of a vehicle unless the beverage is in its original container and the seal on the container is unbroken. A driver may travel with an alcoholic beverage that is not in its original container or with an broken seal, but it must be carried outside the passenger area of a vehicle, like the trunk of a car, the bed of a pickup truck, or the portion of an SUV behind the last row of passenger seats.
The discussion came about as restaurants in Christian County worked to find new ways to generate revenue during stay-at-home orders in the COVID-19 pandemic. At least one restaurant that offers a wide selection of draft beers on tap offered a special to satisfy thirsty patrons and prevent multiple kegs of beer from going the way of the skunk. The restaurant allowed patrons to bring in their own closable containers, provided they were clean, and fill them with beer in order to supplement their to-go dinner purchases.
Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell brought the matter to the city council’s attention, and ask that open container laws undergo review. Campbell made it clear that he is against drinking while driving, but he isn’t opposed to a restaurant patron taking home some draft beer to go with their dinner.
“I believe the intent of the open container ordinance was to prohibit the activity of drinking while driving, not to prevent the transport of alcohol from one lace to another,” Campbell said.
A bill coming up for consideration would clarify the definition of a vehicle’s passenger area.
According to Nixa City Attorney Nick Woodman, the language in the bill is borrowed directly from the neighboring city of Ozark.
“Really the main change this proposed ordinance makes is it adds a definition of what we mean when we say, ‘passenger area,’” Woodman said. “Those individuals that were providing their own container—it would still be a violation of our ordinance to have it in the passenger area of a vehicle, we just clarify what we mean by that.”
Woodman also recommended language that would establish the presumption that containers marked as containing alcohol in fact contain the alcohol described on the label. In the event that a person faced prosecution for transporting a container of alcohol in the passenger area of their vehicle, the Nixa police would hold the container as legal evidence.
“If the container says that contains alcohol, then it’s presumed that it contains alcohol. From an evidentiary standpoint, you wouldn’t have to demonstrate that in prosecution, but we’d have to maintain it so that the defendant could rebut that presumption by actually having it tested,” Woodman said.
City Councilman Jarad Giddens asked about how the law would apply to growlers of beer. A growler is a jug, usually 64 ounces, used to hold and transport draft beer. They can be made from glass, metal or ceramic material, and are often the beer distribution method of choice at craft breweries that are limited in how they bottle or can their beer.
“I have a pickup that has a backseat. So, I go to 4 by 4 Brewing Company and get a growler full of beer. I have to put it in the bed of the truck?” Giddens asked.
“Yeah,” Woodman replied.
“Yeah, that won’t happen,” Giddens said.
“The rationale behind that is Springfield’s ordinance is very close to ours, Ozark’s ordinance is very close to ours. There was some discussion at the last council meeting that we wanted to be consistent with the surrounding communities.”
“I see that, but there’s no way I would ever—just coming from me, I would not put that in the bed of my truck,” Giddens said.
“If I was to get pulled over and had a growler in the backseat of my truck, typically it’s belted in,” Giddens quipped, “What kind of ticket would I get? And what’s the violation?”
City Administrator Jimmy Liles, a longtime law enforcement officer and the former Nixa chief of police, said that the transportation law would be an ordinance, so violating the law would not be as severe as driving while intoxicated or driving in a careless and imprudent manner.
“It would be handled much like any other ordinance violation in the city. You would be cited with a ticket or a summons to court,” Liles said. “Normally, those are handled with fines, so it’s not a situation where it would be as egregious as driving while intoxicated or something that would be sent to state court.”
The earliest that a bill to modify Nixa’s open container laws could be passed into ordinance is at a Nixa City Council meeting scheduled for June 22.
