Bids for a water line project on Main Street triggered an alarm with a Nixa business owner.
The Nixa City Council conducted the first reading of a bill to award a $1.09 million water line improvement project to K&B Equipment, which would be hired to replace water mains, hydrants and other related waterworks hardware along Main Street from a point at Walnut Street to a southern point at West South Street. The work area is about fourth-tenths of a mile through Nixa’s historic downtown district.
“The project is out of the roadway itself, so you want to be least intrusive as possible,” Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin said. “I don’t know that it will require any business closings. It shouldn’t.”
However, the project will require a lane closing. Construction workers with signs and flags would direct drivers through the work zone, and parking spaces on the west side of Main Street would be closed as the work proceeds.
Time is of the essence as Nixa Utilities aims to have the project done by April 15, in time for the Nixa Sucker Days festival to happen without any impeding construction work.
“We need to get this thing in the ground and out of the way,” Colvin said.
Mark Anderson, owner of Morning Day Cafe and Main Corner Mercantile, and a leader in Nixa’s Downtown Revitalization Committee, asked the Nixa City Council to reconsider the bids tied to the project. Anderson is concerned with the specifications of the project that allow for open trench work.
“They’re going to have to shut down at least half of Main Street,” Anderson said. “From 14 going all the way down to South Street, they’ll be cutting up the parking spots on the side of the road, so therefore, we won’t have any parking downtown.”
A lack of parking, or even a busy construction site, Anderson said, is a deterrent for people to stop and visit the businesses along Main Street.
Anderson asked the Nixa City Council to require that the project be done with directional boring rather than open trench digging. He also asked that the construction hours move to non-business hours after 5 p.m. into the overnight hours.
Anderson worries that a drop in customer traffic will do irreparable harm to businesses downtown, like Morning Day Cafe, and result in job loss for the people who work downtown.
“One day hurts these businesses,” Anderson said. “One morning can make an impact on the livelihood of the employee.”
Colvin and Nixa City Attorney Nick Woodman advised that the only way to require directional boring, certain work hours or any other effort to aid businesses on Main Street would be to reject the winning bid, publish a new set of bid specifications for the project and let it out to bid a second time. Such a move would result in a delay in completing the utility line replacement project.
The Nixa City Council is scheduled to take up the water line project bill again in January. At least one councilman indicated that he would consider delaying the project in order to meet the downtown business owner’s request.
“If we want to support local, we support local the best way we can, and that’s to support (Anderson),” Councilman Matt Barker said.
