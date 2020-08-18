Owners of private businesses impacted by the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to apply for up to $10,000 in relief funds through the Christian County Commission.
In May, the Christian County Commission created a five-person committee dedicated to awarding $10.3 million in federal funding to entities impacted by the pandemic. The state of Missouri received a total of $2.3 billion in federal funding through the CARES Act, and the governor’s office allocated the money to county commissions for oversight and distribution.
Government entities such as county government offices and cities, and school districts have been applying for funds, and some of the money has been distributed to purchase personal protective equipment, allow for better distancing between employees in different offices and pay for computer equipment so that employees can work more remotely than they did before March 2020.
In July, the committee announced that the Christian County CARES Act Small Business Relief Program is now available to small business owners.
It should be a boost for businesses hit hard by slowdowns related to COVID-19, according to Ozark Chamber of Commerce Director Anna Evans.
“I’m very, very grateful to the committee for opening and dedicating a set amount of fund for small businesses specifically,” Evans said.
The funds may be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, or were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
“That grant is intended to help reimburse costs that those businesses took on to help combat COVID-19. So whether that is PPE, protective equipment, other equipment like plexiglass that businesses had to take on to combat COVID-19—the CARES Act committee is accepting applications right now for grants for local businesses,” Evans said.
Funding, “must be used for actions taken to respond to the public health emergency such as the purpose of PPE, sanitizing supplies and equipment or social distancing modifications,” a document distributed to business owners reads.
Both the Ozark and Nixa chambers of commerce circulated the grant applications amongst their members. Evans said that in Ozark, the staff is trying to work with its members to help them apply for the funding on a case-by-case basis.
“We’re a resource for those businesses as they are going through that application process. On behalf of some of those applicants, I’ve been in conversation with staffers from our senator’s office and representatives’ offices to gain some clarification on legislation,” Evans said.
The funding does have a cap, and so business owners who hope to seek up to $10,000 in reimbursements or projects should act fast.
“It is a first come, first serve basis, so as businesses apply, there is a certain amount of that local funding that is set aside for these applications. We just encourage all of our Ozark businesses who qualify to get those applications in as soon as possible,” Evans said.
Todd Wiesehan, the Christian County Director of Planning and Development, is the chairman of the committee.
“Anything that we approve needs to have a reasonable connection from that expense to the COVID-19 emergency. As a committee, we would be wise to summarize that connection,” Wiesehan said. “CARES Act funds are not to be used to backfill baseline spending. We need to demonstrate that nexus between the expenditure and the crisis.”
