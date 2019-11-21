What do you want to be when you grow up? It’s a question all of us have explored, though it’s often a tough one. Some adults, in fact, are still trying to figure it out. That’s why Helen Mathews Elementary counselor Shayne Brock is helping fourth-graders get a head start.
In a school program called “Career Café,” students are sitting down with area professionals to learn more about jobs they think they’d like to pursue. The Christian County Headliner News got to be part of it on Nov. 13.
Fourth grade students Peyton, Samara, Paige, Laityn, Zeneca, Chance, Tyson, Colten, Tommy, Isabella, Raz, Molly, Mary, Braden, Emily and London asked question after questions about what it takes to be a photographer. Among a few were, “When did you start taking pictures? How do you become a good photographer? What do you take pictures of? Why do newspapers need words to go with their pictures? Then, the students, one by one, placed the camera strap over their head, zoomed in and out on their friends’ funny faces and took dozens of brilliant pictures.
New information learned included how to hold a camera, how to make sure a camera is focused and all of the different kinds of photographers.
“I like photography, because it’s just fun.,” fourth-grader Mary said. “I like focusing in on things to get a good picture.”
Students shared other careers they were curious about, too. They included athletes, meteorologists, and even astrophysicists.
“It’s a physicist and an astronaut mixed together,” Tommy explained.
Brock told the Headliner News in a story last year that every week, students are thrilled for Career Café. It’s an initiative that began only last year, following an experience with Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation’s VOICE program, or Vocational Opportunities Inspiring Children in Elementary. The program, according to its website, provides hands-on introductions to six different career paths: arts and communication; business, management and technology; natural resources and agriculture; human services; industrial engineering and technology; and health services.
“They come in and set up all the career paths and they bring their own people in and then they rotate through,” Brock said last year. “They get an experience with every path.”
Career Café, however, allows students to focus solely on the careers they’re interested in. It happens each Wednesday at lunchtime. As the students munch, a person with their desired career gives a short presentation and answers questions.
“I set out to do this once a month luncheon with somebody in their career path that they could ask questions,” Brock said, but she found the VOICE career paths students fell into to be too broad. “Like the human services path—it could be a teacher, it could be a nurse, it could be a social worker.”
So, she created her own questionnaire for each path, and though it was more successful in narrowing down fourth-graders’ curiosities, Brock ran into another problem, according to Headliner News archives.
“I quickly figured out that we were going to have to have a luncheon every week in order to get every career they were interested in covered.,” Brock said.
That’s what she did. A year later, any Career Café kinks seemed to be ironed out.
