If U.S. Highway 65 is a string of pearls, Ozark hopes the Riverside Bridge and the Chadwick Flyer Trail can help it shine among the rest.
Bass Pro Shops held a celebration to commemorate the placement of the historic Riverside Bridge as part of the Finley Farms project on March 30. The bridge now spans the Finley River at a location between the Jackson Street and the McCracken Road bridges. While cars once drove across the old Riverside Bridge, it will be for pedestrians only when it reopens.
Riverside Bridge is part of a trio of historic landmarks that make up the Finley Farms development, with the Ozark Mill and the route of the old Chadwick Flyer Railroad running through the property making up the other two components.
Mary Kromrey, Executive Director of Ozark Greenways, explained how the Chadwick Flyer Trail ties into the economic revitalization of central Ozark.
"Some may call this vanishing history, signs of the time, or progress as we wistfully shake our heads that so much is gone," Kromrey said. "Today, I look around and my heart is full as I see this place reimagined."
Kromrey sees the Finley Farms development as progress with a nod to the past.
The Chadwick Flyer Railroad was a rail spur that carried timber, livestock and passengers between present day Christian County and Springfield.
The goal is for people to be able to walk or ride a bicycle from the James River Greenway Trail in Springfield to the Finley River Trail in Ozark.
"Finley Farms will once again be a regional hub, connecting all of us, residents and visitors alike, to the historic Riverside Bridge, fun dining experiences, Ozark's historic downtown and beyond," Kromrey said.
Kromrey added that trails also help people experience the outdoors and foster an appreciation for the place they live.
Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said that hundreds of hours of work to preserve and move the Riverside Bridge to its new home, but the potential economic value it offers as a foot bridge and a focal point for visitors to enjoy was worth the effort. He thanked Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and his daughter, Megan Stack, for believing enough in Ozark's potential to develop Finley Farms.
"There are so many cities across this nation that just wish they had this opportunity. They wish they had this visionary in Megan and her father to do this kind of stuff," Childers said.
The Morris family acquired the Ozark Mill property more than 25 years ago. They announced plans for the Bass Pro Shops Finley Farms development on Aug. 1, 2018.
"The amazing economic benefit that this is going to bring to the city of Ozark, to our region, the historic preservation, the community togetherness that Mary just explained, and the ability to do these things and say, 'We can connect Springfield to Ozark. Who would have ever dreamed of that?'" Childers said. "I mean, this is just amazing."
The city of Ozark received an $870,950 grant that will be applied to a $1.8 million trail project called the Chadwick Flyer Greenway Trail. The grant will fund more than 4,000 feet of trail construction plus the additions of two underpasses that will make crossing West Jackson Street easier and safer.
About one mile of the 7.5-mile long trail is now complete. A section of the Chadwick Flyer Trail is finished through a public-private partnership between Olde World Estates and the city of Ozark. The 4,270-foot segment of trail runs off of North 22nd Street.
The Chadwick Flyer Greenway Trail project is a partnership between the city of Ozark, the Ozark R-VI School District, the Ozarks Transportation Organization, Ozark Greenways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and some land donors.
In May 2019, a steering committee for what’s being called the Chadwick Flyer Regional Trailways formed to look into the feasibility of a trails system from Ozark to Galloway Village.
The trail will also run west of 12th Street to Diane Street, which serves several commercial properties.
The string of pearls analogy came up on the day Bass Pro Shops announced plans for a multipurpose commercial development on the Finley River in Ozark at the site of the old Ozark Mill. The property will have a historic museum, fine dining, meeting space, trails, river access, retail shopping and agricultural development.
Ozark sits between Springfield and Branson, places where guests from out of town spend hundreds and thousands of dollars to have one-of-a-kind experiences they can’t get anywhere else, and pay for all of the hotel stays, restaurant meals and incidentals that come along with those experiences. Developers spend millions of dollars to locate their businesses in Branson and Springfield because they want a piece of the spending.
In the middle sits Ozark, where more than 80 percent of the population goes to sleep after working all day in Springfield or Branson.
About 55 percent of the city of Ozark's total operating budget is generated through a local sales tax of 2.375 percent. In 2020, more than half of the sales tax revenue Ozark generated came from the development on Marler Lane in south Ozark that houses the Ozark Walmart and a Lowe's home improvement store.
