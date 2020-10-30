A section of the Chadwick Flyer Trail is complete through a public-private partnership between Olde World Estates and the city of Ozark Missouri. The 4,270-foot segment of trail runs off of North 22nd Street.
The city of Ozark received an $870,950 grant that will be applied to a $1.8 million trail project called the Chadwick Flyer Greenway Trail. The grant will fund more than 4,000 feet of trail construction plus the additions of two underpasses that will make crossing West Jackson Street easier and safer.
About one mile of the 7.5-mile long trail is now complete.
The Chadwick Flyer Greenway Trail project is a partnership between the city of Ozark, the Ozark R-VI School District, the Ozarks Transportation Organization, Ozark Greenways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and some land donors.
In May 2019, a steering committee for what’s being called the Chadwick Flyer Regional Trailways formed to look into the feasibility of a trails system from Ozark to Galloway Village. Ozark Director of Public Works Jeremy Parsons heads the steering committee along with Mary Kromrey, executive director of Ozark Greenways. The steering committee includes representatives from Springfield, Christian County, the city of Ozark, the Ozark R-VI School District and Bass Pro Shops Finley Farms.
