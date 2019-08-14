A man once considered an “armed and dangerous” fugitive from police had felony charges filed against him in Christian County Aug. 5.
Lewis P. Barnett IV, 38, of Highlandville is charged with second degree burglary, a felony, misdemeanor stealing, second degree burglary, felony tampering with a motor vehicle and another count of misdemeanor stealing in two separate cases.
Barnett appeared briefly in court in Ozark on Aug. 13 for a case status hearing. He is currently an inmate in the Christian County Jail.
Barnett was originally arrested April 3, after the Christian County Sheriff’s Office shared his photo and a request for help finding Barnett on Facebook. Barnett was reportedly arrested near Oldfield in eastern Christian County.
On Feb. 1, a resident of Selmore Road in Ozark reported that the guest quarters of his home had been broken into and that several items were stolen, including two electric guitars, a Cobalt socket set, a 1,200-watt generator and a 2013 Jeep Wrangler which had been parked in an attached garage.
The same night, Christian County deputies recovered a stolen silver BMW in a ditch on Prairie Hollow Road. A bystander reportedly gave Barnett a ride from the ditch to a house on Selmore Road. Two months later, Taney County deputies reportedly recovered the Jeep according to a diagram Barnett allegedly drew to show them where it was hidden.
In another case, a Nixa resident reported some items stolen from a camper trailer parked at his residence on Ashley Drive on March 20. The property owner reported that a small fire safe, a radio, jewelry and a 20-gauge shotgun were stolen in a burglary. The property owner alleged to know Barnett and have a dispute with him. He told deputies that he believed Barnett stole from him because “he sold a trailer Lewis wanted to buy back from him.”
In an April interview with a Christian County detective, Barnett allegedly told a deputy, “I know I’ve done some wrong, but I haven’t done wrong to people that haven’t deserved it.”
At the time of his April arrest, Barnett had outstanding warrants in two neighboring counties.
Taney County prosecutors charged Barnett with class D felony possession of a controlled substance, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon and class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on March 26. Barnett has a warrant out for his arrest in Taney County subject to a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Barnett also has a warrant out for his arrest in Webster County, where he was charged with class C felony delivery of a controlled substance on July 6, 2018. Online court records show Barnett was arrested July 9, 2018, and posted a $10,000 bond. Barnett reportedly failed to appear in court on March 12 in the Webster County case and his bond was revoked.
The sheriff’s office also reminded Christian County residents of the office’s drug and crime tip hotline, available by calling (417) 582-5350. Callers may remain anonymous. Callers should attempt to provide the Christian County Sheriff’s Office with as much detail as possible, including the location, descriptions of suspicious people and descriptions of any vehicles involved.
The drug and crime tip hotline is not monitored 24 hours per day. If you need to report an emergency or time-sensitive information, you are advised to dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.