A police pursuit left a Branson man in jail, facing three felony charges.
Tyler M. Breslin, 26, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing firearms or explosive weapons and driving while revoked, all felonies. He is also charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
Breslin was arrested Jan. 15, and is believed to be the driver in a high speed pursuit with a stolen pickup truck and a stolen firearm that began in Ozark at about 1:30 a.m. Ozark police had attempted to stop a black Ford pickup truck that was headed eastbound on West Jackson Street for a defective tail light, according to a probable cause statement filed in court.
Ozark police called off the short pursuit, last spotting the vehicle near the intersection of North Third Street and West Wren Street.
About seven minutes later, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy spotted the pickup truck on Highway 14 headed east. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle “continued to travel at a high rate of speed.”
According to the probable cause statement, the deputy followed the pickup south on State Route W, all the way to where it forks at Logan Ridge Road and Red Bridge Road. The truck allegedly continued southwest on Logan Ridge to Cap Hill Ranch Road, where the driver continued south after the road turned to gravel.
The driver ran out road at the end of Cap Hill Ranch Road, where the deputy attempted to stop it in the front yard of a farm house. The pickup truck continued and headed back north, spinning its wheels and accelerating, according to the deputy’s report.
The pickup truck made it back to Logan Ridge Road and turned north.
The deputy wrote that the driver of the pickup lost control on a right-handed curve, struck a tree and came to a stop. A second deputy at the scene helped the first deputy place the driver and a passenger under arrest.
The Ford pickup truck was reported stolen in Taney County. Deputies found a firearm “on the front driver side floorboard” that was reportedly stolen out of Boone County, Arkansas.
Breslin is scheduled for a court hearing in associate circuit court in Ozark on Feb. 11. He is being represented by a public defender, according to online court records. Charges have not been filed against the passenger in the truck at this time.
