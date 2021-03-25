More than 60 local grocers partnered with Ozarks Food Harvest for the 22nd annual Check Out Hunger campaign, raising a record-breaking $69,000 from customer donations to provide more than 276,000 meals across the Ozarks.
The fundraiser wrapped up at the end of December, but the food bank at Ozarks Food Harvest received checks from grocers throughout the first two months of 2021. Charitable donations tend to drop after the holidays, making the early part of any year a good time for a food bank to receive donations.
“Our community was especially generous this holiday season,” said Denise Gibson, development and communication director at Ozarks Food Harvest. “We’re so thankful for our local grocers and their customers who have helped us provide more meals than ever before to families facing hunger in the Ozarks.”
Check Out Hunger gives shoppers the opportunity to add a $1, $3 or $5 tax-free donation to their grocery bill at the register of participating retailers during the holiday season. Participating Christian County grocers included Apple Market, Harter House, King Cash Saver, Price Cutter, and Town and Country Supermarket.
Pyramid Foods stores, including Country Mart, King Cash Saver, Price Cutter and Ramey, have participated since 2005, and helped provide 1.1 million meals for children, families and seniors in southwest Missouri in that time.
“We’re very excited to be able to partner up with Ozarks Food Harvest each year to help raise awareness with their Check Out Hunger campaign,” said Erick Taylor, president of Pyramid Foods. “We are the local grocer and we’re all about keeping it local by giving back to the local community. This is just one of many ways we strive to help out those in need, especially during the pandemic. We’re always more than happy to offer our support.”
Since the fundraiser began in 1998, Check Out Hunger has raised more than $677,000 to help provide more than 3.1 million meals to the Ozarks Food Harvest network of 270 hunger-relief organizations.
Ozarks Food Harvest is the largest COVID-19-related donor to charities in southwest Missouri. Since April 2020, Ozarks Food Harvest has hosted more than 115 mobile food pantries, purchased an additional $3.6 million worth of food and provided a record-breaking 20 million meals for its network of 270 hunger-relief organizations.
