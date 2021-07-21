One of the organizers of an effort to recall Nixa's mayor over a public masking order enacted to reduce the spread of COVID-19 said he has experienced a "chilling effect" of words directed his way since the recall measure gained approval to go on ballots in November.
Nixa resident Ron Sanders has addressed the Nixa City Council and Mayor Brian Steele at just about every regular council meeting since Nixa's masking order was enacted in October 2020. The order expired on May 1, 2021.
The Committee to Recall the Mayor of Nixa, Missouri, as it is known on Facebook, submitted an affidavit to Nixa City Hall on March 31 to start the process of petitioning for a recall of Mayor Steele. The petition had 73 signatures verified with the Christian County Clerk's Office on July 5, clearing the way for a special election in November.
Sanders addressed the mayor and council again at a meeting July 12.
"Through this process that I have been engaged in, I have been met--just like the mayor has been met--with a lot of nastiness. I can handle it, I have seen that the mayor can handle it, but there are some lines that shouldn't be crossed," Sanders said.
The recall petitioners' complaint is that Steele issued an executive order with a mask mandate after the Nixa City Council voted 0-6 to turn down a bill that would have mandated mask use in public places in July 2020. Steele gave the order to require masks in public spaces starting in October under a set of emergency powers granted to him by a city council vote in March 2020. The emergency order is still in effect.
"During this process, there were people who were afeared of putting their name or their address on a petition, that had legitimate fears of backlash. I don't know where that came from, and I'm not going to make any accusations where that came from," Sanders said.
No one who feared any backlash from petitioning that Mayor Steele undergo a recall election has been identified. Nonetheless, Sanders alleged that people who favor the recall have faced intimidation.
"To me, that was enough to know that some people's behavior in this city was unacceptable. People with power--people with real power, and some people with illegitimate power are trying to intimidate people, are trying to control people, and that's not freedom," Sanders said.
Sanders did not mention any particular council member that his remarks were directed toward, but his address on July 12 prompted a response from District 1 Councilwoman Amy Hoogstraedt. In a statement published to a Facebook page Hoogstraedt uses for her elected office on the city council, she issued a statement that was also sent to the Headliner News upon request. In the statement, Hoogstraedt called the recall "a farce" that draws attention to Nixa "in a very negative way."
Hoogstraedt remarked that it took just 67 verified signatures on a petition to initiate the recall election, based on a percentage of the number of people who voted in the previous mayoral election, as specified in Nixa's home rule charter.
"A recall election should happen when an official has done something heinous enough to make enough people in the community feel like that official needs to be recalled, that if the requirement is raised to a more sensible, it should be no problem to get that number of signatures, if it's really justified," Hoogstraedt said during the meeting July 12.
Nixa had 16,105 registered voters when Steele last ran for reelection unopposed in 2020. A total of 667 people voted, and 648 of them voted for Steele. Under the home rule charter of Nixa, the turnout set the requirement for a recall petition at 67 voters, or 10 percent of the overall turnout.
"It should take more than 67 signatures to initiate an expensive recall election," Hoogstraedt
In her written statement, Hoogstraedt suggested Nixa consider amending the home rule charter to raise the requirement for a recall petition. Home rule charter amendments occur once per decade. The last time it happened was in 2020, which means the charter is not scheduled to undergo amendments again until 2030.
"It is in no way an abuse of my power to suggest that the home rule charter should be changed. That's my opinion. I can't change (the charter). The city council can't change it. The city council can vote to put a measure on the ballot to change it, and then the public would have to vote in favor of that, so the public would have the final say," Hoogstraedt said.
"Changing the city charter so that 100 percent or 50 percent is required instead of 10 percent would just tell the people that you don't want to hear what they have to say. You would be telling the people that no matter what the city council does, there is no recourse," Sanders said.
Sanders also alleged that persons in positions of authority in Nixa had vilified him personally because of the recall effort. Hoogstraedt denied that her remarks where intended to inflict any personal harm to Sanders.
"In now way did I belittle you or vilify you. I shared my opinion, which I have every right to do, just as much as you," Hoogstraedt said. "You're going to get your recall election. You followed procedure, you got the signatures, so I'm not stopping that from happing. No one can stop that from happening now. We'll see how the vote comes out. I also stand by my point that I do believe that the home rule charter needs to be changed."
It is estimated that the recall election will cost Nixa something between $10,000 and $15,000.
