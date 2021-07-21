Christian County Recorder of Deeds Kelly Blunt Hall received a nice piece of news from the Missouri secretary of state.
The Christian County Recorder of Deeds Office received a $15,000 grant to help store plat maps, which are prepared by surveyors and contain detailed property information. The maps are used to subdivide, merge and develop property.
“My office is pleased to help local communities in our state with records preservation,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “It’s a good thing to save the past for future generations to see.”
The secretary’s Local Records Division is pleased announced 23 grants totaling $283,584. These awards include 17 Local Records Grant Program awards totaling $144,809, and 6 Electronic Records Grant Initiative grants worth $139,775.
Based on recommendations of the Missouri Historical Records Advisory Board, the Local Records Grants provide the recipient local governments with assistance for records management and preservation projects. The Electronic Records Grant Initiative grants are intended to assist local governments in establishing good electronic records management practices and to provide greater transparency by allowing greater public access to records online.
Local Records, along with State Records Management and the Missouri State Archives, comprise the Records and Archives Division of the office of the Secretary of State. This division is responsible for managing current and historical state records and provides assistance to local governments in records preservation and management.
