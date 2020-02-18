4-H, the nation’s largest positive youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow. The programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. In 2019, the Christian County 4-H program reached 487 youth in the county through clubs and activities.
Over the years, 4-H has transitioned from its first tomato and corn canning clubs in 1902 into the community club model still use today. Community clubs typically meet once a month, with specific project leaders teaching the 4-H youth about certain topics such as gardening, sewing, livestock animals and more. Clubs offer long-term educational experiences, where members learn life skills such as decision making, public speaking and working with others.
Chances are, if you grew up in a rural farm town, you were lucky enough to experience one of these 4-H community clubs. The New Horizons 4-H club that presently meets in Sparta also met generations ago, making it Christian County’s longest running 4-H club.
Just as the world is changing, the 4-H club model is changing. Today’s 4-H youth are being introduced to a new 4-H club model: SPIN clubs.
SPIN stands for “special interest.” 4-H special interest programs include conference, distance learning programs, day camps and other educational activities such as school-age care, family nutrition programs and expanded food and nutrition education programs done through the state. Most SPIN clubs focus on one subject, with a specific project to be completed in a certain timeframe.
SPIN clubs meet for a minimum of six hours (two three-hour sessions or six one-hour sessions), engaging youth in an experiential exploration of a topic of interest. SPIN clubs are unique in that they allow youth to investigate topics that typically might not be offered as 4-H projects. This new club model targets underserved audiences that are not already part of the 4-H program; the SPIN club method provides these youth and volunteers easy entry and transition into 4-H. The best part about the SPIN club model is that participants of SPIN clubs are full 4-H members and can participate in other 4-H events and activities branded as 4-H, such as Teen Conference, the state public speaking contest, State Poultry Day, county fairs, the Ozark Empire Fair, the Missouri State Fair and so much more.
Christian County 4-H completed its first SPIN club at the end of 2019, and they already have their second in motion. The first SPIN club was a sewing club with eleven youth.
Currently, Christian County 4-H has a Kids in the Kitchen cooking SPIN club for homeschool students on Tuesday afternoons in the Least Of These classroom kitchen in Ozark. There are 14 youth in the class ranging from 5-13 years old.
Nutrition Program Educator for the University of Missouri Extension in Christian County Joey Johns teaches the class with additional help from University of Missouri Extension staff.
Future SPIN clubs include poultry, sewing, cake decorating and a Big Cat SPIN club for high school students in the spring, in partnership with the National Tiger Sanctuary.
For more information, call the Christian County Extension office at (417) 581-3558. A list and description of each club can be found at the Christian County Extension website: http://extension2.missouri.edu/counties/christian/4-h.
