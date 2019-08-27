The Christian County Agriculture and Mechanical Society proudly awarded its second annual scholarships to two Ozark High School graduates.
The recipients are Rylee Smith, daughter of Dr. Rick and Beth Smith of Ozark, a sophomore currently enrolled at the University of Nebraska majoring in agriculture water science; and Kristan Hamilton, daughter of John and Becky Hamilton of Ozark, a senior enrolled at West Texas A&M University majoring in the equine industry.
The Christian County Agriculture and Mechanical Society instituted a $1,500 scholarship program in 2018. This scholarship was made available to students in Christian County for the 2018-2019 school year. It was made available to currently enrolled students enrolled in a university, technical institute or trade school relating to agricultural and mechanical careers including, but not limited to the following: agricultural related careers, engineering, veterinarians, mechanics, welding, fabrication, CAD, and others to be determined. Students are considered regardless of age of classification.
Any students interested in applying for the scholarship can access a copy of last years’ scholarship application on the Christian County Agriculture and Mechanical Society’s Facebook page.
The A&M Society also awarded $2,500 to the Christian County Fair/Livestock Show for 2019 and $1,500 to the Christian County 4-H through the University of Missouri Extension office in Ozark.
