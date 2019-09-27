The Christian County Commission will hold a meeting in October to discuss potential actions it could take to combat the prevalence of opioid addiction and deaths linked to the drugs.
The commission held a preliminary discussion Sept. 12, which led to an agreement to talk to some internal staff members and to confer with officials from the Christian County Health Department about the possible creation of a prescription drug monitoring program for Christian County.
Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu brought the issue to the commission’s agenda.
“I wanted us to consider once again whether or not we wanted to go forward with the idea that we might want to participate in that PDMP, prescription drug monitoring program,” Bilyeu said. “I just wanted to see if you had any feelings toward it one way or the other.”
Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that there was a death rate of 7.47 per 100,000 people in Christian County from 2013 to 2017. Neighboring Greene County had a 14.30 death rate in that same time period. A total of 5.78 of those 8.47 deaths in Christian County were linked to non-heroin opioids, meaning they were likely the result of the misuse of prescription drugs such as hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine.
Bilyeu acquired the exact language of Greene County’s prescription drug monitoring ordinance from Greene County First District Commissioner Harold Bensch. It is a bill designed to create a local monitoring program for prescriptions of Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule IV controlled substances.
“It is a plan whereby when somebody seeks to get a drug that is on a certain list—that would be opioids, in particular, but others I think, as well—there becomes a database that a provider can look to see if this person has already got prescriptions elsewhere,” Bilyeu said. “It becomes a way of just trying to curb the tendency of some folks—especially when they’re addicted, to go anywhere they can to get those drugs.”
At the meeting Sept. 12, in Ozark, Bilyeu gauged his fellow commissioners for support of exploring a monitoring program. Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips and Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson both have backgrounds working in law enforcement.
“I think it would be a positive thing to have a central depository where information is stored, and if someone comes in to Family Pharmacy that’s been to Walgreen’s, (the pharmacists) would pick up on that,” Robertson said.
The security of that database, Bilyeu said, has brought up some opposition in places with local opioid monitoring programs.
“There has been pushback on that for privacy reasons,” Bilyeu said.
Phillips would like to see the responsibilities for monitoring and for information security defined clearly before he would support such a bill.
“I guess my concern is No. 1, who is going to do the monitoring? Would that be the health department?” Phillips asked.
“From what they did in Greene County, anyway, the health department is directly involved with that, but it says, ‘the health department or their designee,’” Bilyeu responded.
“I’m not opposed to anything if it will give us another avenue to monitor that type of activity,” Phillips said. “If I recall, I’m pretty sure DEA does this anyway, so I don’t want to duplicate anything that’s already going.”
The commission is scheduled to discuss opioid monitoring again on Oct. 10.
