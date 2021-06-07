It's not a major renovation, but at least two interior walls could come down to create more space in the Christian County Commission's meeting room.
June 3, the commission voted 3-0 to move forward with a proposal from Hambey Construction to renovate its meeting space, contingent upon approval from Christian County's legal counsel reviewing the agreement. The plan will be to remove what's left of an old vault that is presently used for storage, including some holiday decorations.
When two walls and the old vault door are removed, the commissioners stand to gain about 80 square feet of space in their meeting room on the first floor of the 100-year-old Christian County Historic Courthouse in Ozark.
It's not quite the overall he had pictured, but Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu sees the plan as a step toward a more open and welcoming area for public meetings. In the future, he'd like to see more interior walls removed to create one large room.
"I still, at some point, want us to get some numbers on the possibility of opening up everything," Bilyeu said, "just opening all this up into a chamber and relocating offices, including our receptionist, to other places."
An exact cost of the project is to be determined. Before any walls are torn down, the work will be put out for bid.
The new proposal would also move an administrative assistant's desk further back into the office, creating a larger waiting area for people to occupy before they enter a county commission meeting. Eastern District Commissioner Lynn Morris sees the plan as a temporary improvement.
"I think this is better than nothing, and I don't know how long it will last. I truly believe our county is going to continue to explode and we're going to have more and more people involved here all the time," Morris said. "When they're opening bids and things like that, it gets crowded out there and it gets crowded in here."
On May 20, the Christian County Commission voted not to use any money from the federal CARES Act of 2020 toward renovating or expanding its own office, effectively halting any construction plans for the commission's space.
Elected officials in Christian County are bracing themselves for additional federal allocations for COVID-19 relief that could be coming later in 2021, as terms of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan are spelled out to state and local governments. That's where money to redo the county commission's office could come from.
"The commission office is the last office that has been addressed for COVID-19, so it's long overdue," Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips said.
Renovations have taken place in other parts of the Historic Courthouse, notably in the Christian County Recorder of Deeds Office on the first floor.
"Those were discretionary funds she had at her disposal. I want to make sure we're compliant, because we don't have those funds," Phillips said. "If we do this, I want to make sure we do this by the numbers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.