The Christian County Commission voted 2-1 to renovate its offices on the first floor of the Christian County Historic Courthouse in Ozark, with the two associate commissioners outvoting the presiding commissioner.
On Monday, the commissioners reversed course and voted to put off the renovation project under advice from their legal counsel. The reversal negates a plan to award a contract to Springfield-based Hambey Construction to renovate first floor office space in the 100-year-old courthouse at a cost of about $750,000.
Instead, the commissioners will search for space solutions and funding sources other than the federal CARES Act for COVID-19 relief. The renovations that Hambey Construction proposed would expand the county commission's meeting space by about 300 square feet. It would also change the office configurations for the three commissioners. The total buildout would be about 1,000 square feet. Presently, the commission meets in a space that is less than 500 square feet.
Eastern District Commissioner Lynn Morris and Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu originally voted to pursue the contract with Hambey Construction, while Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips cast a dissenting vote at a meeting May 6.
"We don't want to waste $1 of our fund that we have that's in general revenue, but we do have enough money and if we cut some of the things off, you're right, you're talking about $366,000. The rest of that money off of the $700,000 is CARES money, and I think that's a good use of that CARES money," Morris said.
Bilyeu discussed a cost breakdown from Christian County Auditor Amy Dent, in which the auditor recommended Christian County spend $366,031 from general revenue funding for the project. About $295,872 would come from federal CARES Act funding allocated to Christian County, assuming the money would be allocated to the commission based on its policies for CARES Act funding allocations.
"These numbers will be adjusted as itemized invoices are received and items are added or removed from the allowable CARES funding expenses. However, at this time, the county appears to be positioned to absorb the costs of these renovations," Dent wrote in a memo to the county commission.
The initial contract proposal had $455,717 coming from general revenue funding, which has a total balance of $7.5 million.
"(Dent) had found ways to free up some money from our general fund and proportion this project out to where some of it would be paid for by CARES funds, some of it would be paid for from our general fund," Bilyeu said.
Phillips offered an alternative to renovating the first floor of the courthouse. He proposed that the county commission continue to use the second floor courtroom for meetings, with the understanding that the space be kept flexible for court hearings or other meetings to take place, at least for the short term future. His proposal would not touch any discretionary spending in the county commission's discretionary funds.
"I personally am opposed to taking any monies out of our discretionary fund, because we have worked and promoted very hard for three years to build those funds up for one particular item in general, I'm very passionate about it because it could happen at any time, and that's our failing bridges," Phillips said.
Green Bridge, for example, would cost at least $2 million to replace and restore an artery that serves the area of Christian County northeast of Ozark.
"I think it's in the best interest of everyone to utilize this [second floor courtroom] space for our meetings, and accommodate judges or anyone else who needs this space, because we're flexible," Phillips said.
The county commission initially held some money allocated from the state through the CARES Act in an effort to save for the unforeseen cost of a mass COVID-19 vaccination program.
"Now that we know that most of the people have got vaccinations that need to—it's not costing us what we thought it was going to cost us," Morris said.
If Christian County's population exceeds estimates of 100,000 for three consecutive years, the 38th Circuit of Missouri would need to elect a third associate circuit judge to hear cases in Christian County. That could mean that the second floor courtroom in the Historic Courthouse would be used for hearings or trials.
Bilyeu made the motion to renovate the first floor commission offices and meeting space that resulted in the 2-1 vote.
"I don't think the problem is a philosophical unwillingness to use reserve funds for something, it's a willingness to do it if it lines up with what we believe is best for the community," Bilyeu said. "We can do this and leave a reserve fund that, according to our outside auditors, will still be better than virtually any county that they're aware of, and provide a longer-term solution."
Bilyeu's motion on the Thursday prior to the reversal was to continue with Hambey Construction plan to renovate first floor space with the understanding that the commission seek to use funding from the federal CARES Act to cover the cost, and with the understanding that the county commission could use other funds to cover any remainder.
Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson spoke in support of the plan that ultimately prevailed. Judge Johnson offered her input as a citizen of Christian County in addition to her judgeship, she said, at a meeting that the commission held in the second floor courtroom of the historic courthouse in order to accommodate the number of persons in attendance.
"That area on the first floor really needs work in order to be a useful part of the building for anyone," Johnson said. "It would be a good time for the county to go ahead and make those renovations knowing that that then creates a space down there that's very useful, and also save this [second floor courtroom] space for its continued use as a courtroom, and again, for community meetings and things like that."
Phillips said his "no" vote on Thursday was based on his desire to look for a simple and long term solution to the problem of spacing in the commission office and during public meetings.
"It goes back to keeping money in reserve," Phillips said. "It's like somebody that buys a nice set of wheels for their car when their tires are bad."
The Christian County recorder of deeds and assessor have both done renovation projects in their offices in the past year. Other offices have undergone some retrofitting to create spacing or otherwise address safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Every office in this building, all of our buildings, steps have been taken to enhance the safety of our employees, except for us, so it's time," Phillips said.
