Hosea Bilyeu, the Western District Commissioner of Christian County, has announced plans to run for a second term when elections are held next year.
“I have truly enjoyed serving the citizens of Christian County, and would look forward to another four years,” Bilyeu said.
Bilyeu taped a piece of paper with a number on the back on the nameplate, which sits on the commissioners’ desk in the meeting chamber of the Christian County Historic Courthouse.
“Every time I sit at my desk I am reminded that 19,229 registered voters took the time on November 8, 2016, to fill in the box beside my name. I feel the weight of responsibility to represent not only those who voted for me, but also all the residents of our county,” Bilyeu said.
Bilyeu will not be able to officially file until the period opens Feb. 25, 2020, but it’s not too early to start campaigning. He will be part of a primary election Aug. 4, 2020, with the general election Nov. 3.
