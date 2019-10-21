Christian County’s top two circuit judges were recognized for “exemplary service to the people of Missouri” at a ceremony in September.
Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice George W. Draper III recognized judges Laura Johnson and Jennifer Growcock from Christian County for participating in the judicial transfer program in the last fiscal year. The ceremony was held Sept. 19, as part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all state judges, in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Missouri Bar at the Hilton Branson Convention Center.
The judicial transfer program “maximizes efficient use of Missouri’s available judicial resources by allowing the presiding judge of a judicial circuit to ask the Supreme Court of Missouri to assign a judge from anywhere in the state to hear cases in the circuit.” A transfer often is requested when local judges have recused from a case.
“The (Supreme) Court is so pleased with how well the judicial transfer program works, thanks to the willingness of our judges to share their talents,” Draper said. “I spent more than 15 years working in Missouri’s trial courts, first as a prosecutor and then as a judge, and I know first-hand how important it is for the people of our state to have their cases resolved efficiently, fairly, and without undue delay. We appreciate all the much-needed assistance of our qualified, capable and experienced judges who travel outside their home counties to hear cases throughout the state, which helps our judiciary serve the public well.”
Johnson has served as a presiding circuit judge for Christian County since 2015. She previously worked as an attorney with the firm Ellis, Ellis, Hammons and Johnson, P.C. in Springfield from 1991-2014. Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree from Missouri University with a B.S., finance in 1985 and graduated from Southern Methodist University School of Law, J.D. in 1988. Johnson also oversees the drug, DWI and veterans treatment courts in the 38th Judicial Circuit.
Judge Growcock has served as circuit judge since January 1, 2017. Prior to going on the bench, she was a shareholder with the law firm Polsinelli, P.C. in Springfield and Kansas City from 2010-2016. Growcock earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa with a B.A., English, in 2001, and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law, with distinction, in 2004, earning her Juris Doctor degree.
