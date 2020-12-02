The judge who ultimately presides over a legal case concerning Ozark Board of Education member Shane Nelson, a former mayor of Ozark, will not come from Christian County.
On Dec. 2, Associate Circuit Judge Jessica Kruse and the other three judges in the Missouri 38th Judicial Circuit, made up exclusively of Christian County, recused from hearing Nelson’s case. Nelson is charged with fourth-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Nelson, 53, was arrested on May 17, and released from the Christian County Jail in Ozark less than 24 hours later. On Sept. 2, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson filed a probable cause statement and information to charge nelson with fourth-degree assault.
By law, the case is now referred to the Missouri Supreme Court, which will likely assign it to a judge in another circuit for a future hearing.
A preliminary incident report form that a Christian County sheriff’s deputy filed on May 17 shows Nelson was arrested at a house near the intersection of West River Bluff Drive and Weaver Road.
Deputies were called and dispatched at 7:13 p.m. that Sunday evening. They arrived at 7:39 p.m. According to the initial incident report, Nelson is suspected to using his hands to assault another man who is in his 60s, according to property records.
Sheriff’s office records show that the reports were turned over to the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on May 17.
Nelson was Ozark’s mayor from April 2011 to April 2015. He is a member of the Ozark Board of Education who was reelected in June, and has a term set to expire at the end of 2023.
