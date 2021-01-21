Two state lawmakers who represent Christian County say that protecting the right to own and carry firearms is on their short list of top priorities for 2021.
The Missouri General Assembly opened its 101st session on Jan. 6. State Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Republic, and State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, each introduced two bills pertaining to firearms in their respective chambers at the Missouri Capitol.
The "Second Amendment Preservation Act" lists off some declarations regarding firearms that the Missouri General Assembly has made toward the U.S. Constitution and the score of federal government authority. It would declare that, "federal supremacy does not apply to federal laws that restrict or prohibit the manufacture, ownership, and use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition within the state because such laws exceed the scope of the federal government's authority," according to its official Senate bill summary.
The bill declares that any person who acts under state or federal law to deprive another person of their constitutional right to bear firearms be held liable.
"Through this legislation, I hope to protect law-abiding Missourians from federal gun laws that I believe are unconstitutional, like red flag, gun-seizure laws. I am continuously shocked that we must keep fighting to keep our Second Amendment rights from being infringed upon. Our personal liberties are too important to not be protected by state law," Burlison said.
The Second Amendment Preservation Act is found in Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 85. Similar versions of the Second Amendment Preservation Act have been introduced in the Missouri House and Senate in the three previous legislative sessions.
Concealed carry
Burlison and Taylor also sponsor paired legislation in their respective chambers to modify the Missouri laws governing the act of carrying concealed firearms.
House Bill 86 and Senate Bill 117 spells out that the offense of unlawful use of a weapon is committed if a personal knowingly carries a concealed firearm into any public elementary or secondary school, a school bus, a police station, a jail or prison, a court building, an airport, and arena or stadium with a capacity of 5,000 spectators or more than is managed by a private entity, or any private property where the owner has posted certain signs stating that concealed firearm carrying is off limits.
The bill repeals provisions of Missouri's concealed carry law that bar a valid permit holder from carrying concealed weapons into meetings of a governing body, a polling place, an establishment serving liquors, a child care facility, a riverboat casino, an amusement park, a church or house of worship, a hospital or a public college or university.
According to the senate bill summary, "Any public higher education institution may construct their own policies regarding concealed carry weapons on their campus, so long as such policies do not generally restrict the ability to carry a concealed weapon."
The bill also prohibits a city or county government from creating an ordinance, policy or employment agreement that restricts an employee with a valid concealed carry permit from carrying a concealed weapon.
