Christian County left out of disaster declaration from May tornado

Christian County got hit by a tornado, but it isn’t part of a federal disaster declaration.
July 9, President Donald Trump today approved Missouri’s request for a major disaster declaration to assist residents and businesses in 20 counties in the state affected by flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms that began April 29 and continue to impact the state.
The president’s declaration makes the federal Individual assistance program available to eligible residents in Greene County, but excludes Christian and Polk counties, among others.
“This is important news for Missouri families and communities that have been hit so hard by the continuing flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms this year,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “While Missourians have been working hard to rebuild and pull together to support one another – as we always do – the president’s action means important federal assistance will be available to help Missouri families recover in these 20 counties. I urge them to register for FEMA assistance now. I appreciate President Trump making federal assistance available.”
The state’s June 24 request for a federal disaster declaration stated that Preliminary Damage Assessments examined 1,650 primary homes, of which 953 had been destroyed or sustained major damage. The assessments also showed that 125 of 251 businesses that were examined had been destroyed or sustained major damage. The assessments were conducted jointly by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and local officials.
