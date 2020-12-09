Christian County finished as the No. 2 county in Missouri when it came to responding to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Only St. Charles County, with a self-response rate of 81.6, had a higher initial turnout than Christian County’s self-response rate of 79.3 percent.
The Missouri Complete Count Committee, a group tasked with encouraging Missourians to participate in the 2020 Census with a goal of reaching as close to 100 percent participation as possible, fell short of one of its key goals. In a report issued Nov. 30, the Complete County Committee acknowledges that Missouri’s self-response rate of 65.9 percent fell under the national average of 67. percent.
Gov. Mike Parson issued a statement Dec. 1, in response to the report’s findings.
"While this year has brought its share of challenges, the committee made every effort to reach Missouri's hard-to-count groups,” Parson said. “We are proud that their efforts resulted in a 99.9 percent enumeration rate in the state of Missouri, which guarantees Missouri fair representation in Congress and an equitable distribution of federal dollars over the next decade."
Enumeration rate is calculated after census takers make efforts to contact persons who do not initially respond to the census. Enumeration is done by counting housing units that have not responded through additional methods of data collection.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that Missouri's total enumeration rate was 99.9 percent when counting concluded on October 15.
The committee's focus was to heighten awareness for the 2020 Census and coordinate messaging and community outreach in Missouri's hard-to-count areas. Due to the public health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee's deadline to finish its work and submit a final report was extended from Aug. 31 to Nov. 30.
The Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee employed a communications plan to increase census awareness and encourage participation, especially from Missouri's historically hard-to-count areas. The committee's communications plan utilized a paid media campaign as well as social media, earned media, and grassroots outreach efforts.
Christian County’s response rate climbed up 8.6 percent from its 2010 self-response rate of 70.7 percent.
For the first time, citizens could use the internet to take the 2020 U.S. Census, and 67.3 percent of Christian County’s population opted to do that.
“However, due to lack of internet access in certain urban and rural areas, responding online was not as viable of an option for some Missourians as it was for others. Missouri ranked 27th among all states in total self-response rates. While the committee did not fully achieve every goal, U.S. Census Bureau data shows Missouri still achieved a total enumeration rate of 99.9 percent as of October 15. We are confident Missouri will maintain its current congressional representation and will not lose federal dollars apportioned from census data,” the report reads.
Northern and central portions of Christian County, especially the areas in northeastern Nixa, Fremont Hills and northern Ozark, had some of the highest response rates, at more than 80 percent. More rural parts of Christian County, especially in the southeast, had lower self-response rates.
In 2030, complete county committees at the state and county levels are likely to start their work earlier when compared to the Census deadline than they did in 2020.
“Despite the many challenges that the committee faced, including COVID-19, economic downturn, lack of communication, and short time frame, the committee was still able to highlight the importance of the Census and encourage participation,” the conclusion page of the Complete County Committee report reads. “The media campaign gained the attention of hard-to-count groups and our community partners helped secure their participation. However, improvement is always needed and a future committee should plan to meet one year in advance of count commencement. This will provide the committee greater opportunity to conduct research, develop relationships, and devise a plan to promote a complete count.”
