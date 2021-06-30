A University of Missouri report confirms what many public officials in Christian County already knew, the populations of Christian County and the Ozarks region are growing at a rapid pace.
The report, "Population Trends in Missouri and its Regions" is based off U.S. Census Bureau data released in May 2021 and analyzed and published in June. The estimates show that the state's population grew by about 11,000 people between 2019 and 2020. Population growth is uneven, and Christian County is on the heavier end of the growth scale.
With 295,000 people, Greene County is the state's fifth largest population jurisdiction, trailing St. Louis County, Jackson County, St. Charles County and the city of St. Louis. An 8.1-percent population gain, or about 42,300 people, from 2010 to 2020 means Springfield and surrounding Greene County could usurp the city of St. Louis.
"The Ozark region represents one of the state’s consistent growth regions, and it grew over 8 percent overall between 2010 and 2020. If current trends continue, Greene County will soon become Missouri’s fourth largest county-equivalent, surpassing St. Louis City," the report reads.
The report notes above average growth rates in Christian County, which had a 16.5-percent increase in population from 2010 to 2020.
"Due to growth in places like Nixa and Ozark, Christian County had the state’s second fastest annual growth rate (1.5 percent) between 2010 and 2020. During this time, the county added almost 13,000 net new residents," the report reads.
Based off of 2010 U.S. Census data, the estimate would put Christian County's population at 90,422 as of 2020.
Beyond knowing the numbers, MU Extension Associate Professor of Labor and Workforce Development Mark C. White explores the economic impacts of population trends in the report. Christian County's gains over the past decade indicate the potential for more business to occur.
"Growing populations often mean an expanding economy with more potential customers and workers, while slow growing or declining populations may indicate a struggling economy that leads workers to explore employment opportunities elsewhere," White wrote.
The trends don't just impact private businesses, they are also key for planning public infrastructure, like roads, bridges, schools, parks and utility systems.
"Growing populations create more potential customers and workers for area businesses, and growing communities are also more likely to have expanding tax revenues to support public services and local schools. By contrast, slower growing or declining populations may indicate a struggling economy, which leads workers to explore employment opportunities elsewhere," White wrote.
With an overall growth rate of 0.2 percent, Missouri grew at about half the national growth rate of 0.4 percent, but was largely consistent with many Midwestern and neighboring states.
"Two primary factors—migration (domestic and international) and natural change (births minus deaths)—drive population growth and decline. Overall, the state’s 11,000 net new residents in 2020 marked the smallest annual increase in the past 10 years," the report reads.
In 2010, Missouri had an average of 18,000-20,000 more births than deaths per year. By 2015, that birth-to-death comparison declined to about 10,000-12,000 more births than deaths per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.