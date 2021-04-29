Restaurant inspection scores are provided to the public by the Christian County Health Department as part of its ongoing inspection program.
Rating scores are assigned to inspections based on a scale of 1-100. Health violations generally require immediate action to correct an issue with employee protocols or to make repairs or equipment replacements. If a restaurant or food service business is given a score of 89 or lower by the health department inspector, it is the Headliner News’ practice to describe the violations listed in the inspection report.
If a restaurant inspection is listed with “no score,” it means that the inspection was a revisit or a pre-open inspection conducted as a follow-up to a previous inspection.
The inspections listed below are considered routine inspections by the Christian County Health Department, unless otherwise noted.
Restaurant inspection scores for March 2021
Name, city, date of inspection, score (of a possible 100 points)
Vintage Coffee, Ozark, March 1, 100
Frank "N" Steins, Nixa, March 1, 97
Aldi Store No. 36, Nixa, March 1, 99
Sonic, Nixa, March 1, 92
Taco Bell No. 16810, North 18th Street, Ozark, March 1, 98
Taco Bell No. 770, North 21st Street, Ozark, March 1, 100
Yen Ching, Ozark, March 1, 88: Handwashing sink at front bar not accessible for use, hand sink in kitchen clogged with food debris, two working spray containers of pink and purple liquid without labels, floors lined with cardboard in several areas in lieu of proper rubber mats, buildup of debris on wire racks of clean dish storage shelves, buildup on floors at cooks' line.
Uncle Bob's Brew Pub, Nixa, March 1, 100
Family Center Farm and Home, Ozark, March 1, 100
Pizza Hut No. 1642, Nixa, March 1, 100
Sands Cafe and Catering, Ozark, March 1, 98
Casey's General Store No. 3014, Ozark, March 1, 95
El Charro, Nixa, March 2, 100
Big Whiskey's American Restaurant and Bar, Nixa, March 2, 94
Kum & Go No. 434, Clever, March 2, 99
Casey's General Store No. 2800, Clever, March 2, 93
Apple Market Deli/Bakery, Ozark, March 4, 97
Billy Gail's, Ozark, March 4, 85: Several items above 41 degrees, inspector observed cook go to the bathroom and return with apron, both hand sinks blocked.
Papa John's Pizza No. 4185, State Route J, Ozark, March 4, 95
Dickey's Barbeque Pit, Nixa, March 4, 97
Discount Express, Ozark, March 4, 100
Bullseye No. 30, State Route J, Ozark, 100
Apple Market store, Ozark, March 4, 98
Rib Crib No. 43, Ozark, March 4, 83: Meat below 135 degrees, meats in pans and potato salad in walkin without date marking, no sanitizer in residual dish machine, debris on floors under equipment, spatters on walls, "dust-like debris" on ceiling vents.
Dollar General Store No. 14928, Ridgecrest Avenue, Nixa, March 4, 98
Big Whiskey's American Restaurant and Bar, Ozark, March 4, 97
Hong Kong Star, Billings, March 7, 100
MLP Cake Designs, Nixa, March 8, 100
Sonic, Ozark, March 8, 95
Marco's Pizza, Nixa, March 8, 90
King Discount, Nixa, March 9, 99
Kentucky Fried Chicken, Ozark, March 9, 97
U.S. Baseball Park, Ozark, March 9, 96
El Charro, South 20th Street, Ozark, March 9, 99
Wendy's, Ozark, March 9, 94
Godfather's Pizza, Nixa, March 9, 99
U.S. Baseball Park bar, Ozark, March 9, 100
Tony's Place, Nixa, March 10, 99
Casey's General Store No. 2685, Nixa, March 10, 94
Coyote's Nixa Grill, Nixa, March 11, 100
Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake Pizza, Ozark, March 11, 98
Apple Market, Clever, March 11, 100
Kum & Go No. 495, Ridgecrest Avenue, Nixa, March 11, 95
Casey's General Store No. 3400, Billings, March 11, 98
El Camino Taqueria, Chesnutridge, March 11, 100
Cashew Inn Cashew Out, Nixa, March 14, 93
Spring Creek Antiques Tea Room, Ozark, March 14, 100
Subway No. 13405, North Massey Boulevard, Nixa, March 14, 99
Walkabout Coffee Shop, Nixa, March 15, 98
Well N Good Health Market, Nixa, March 15, 100
Subway No. 39874, Sparta, March 15, 99
Arby's No. 5005028, Nixa, March 15, 98
Walgreens No. 05289, Nixa, March 15, 100
Dollar Tree Store No. 2787, Ozark, March 15, 100
Dollar General Store No. 7719, Sparta, March 15, 99
Freckled Fig Catering, Nixa, March 15, 100
King Cash Saver, Ozark, March 15, 99
The Workshop, Ozark, March 15, 98
Walmart Supercenter No. 379 bakery, Ozark, March 16, 99
Dollar General Store No. 13441, Highlandville, March 16, 93
Dollar General Store No. 11140, West Mt. Vernon Street, Nixa, March 16, 99
Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake Pizza, Nixa, March 16, 99
Walmart Supercenter No. 379 deli, Ozark, March 16, 100
Wise Guys, Ozark, March 18, 100
Big Al's Subs, Ozark, March 21, 99
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar, Nixa, March 22, 98
Mexican Villa's El Taco, Ozark, March 22, 99
Hong Kong Inn, Ozark, March 22, 99
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, Nixa, March 22, 100
Subway No. 3862, South 20th Street, Ozark, March 22, 99
Shanghai Buffet, Nixa, March 22, 95
Robin's Sweets, Nixa, March 23, 100
The Finley, Ozark, March 23, 92
Domino's Pizza No. 1630, Northview Road, Nixa, March 23, 98
Big Al's Subs, Nixa, March 23, 100
Iguana Roja, Ozark, March 23, 79: Cutting board with deep grooves needs to be replaced, hand sink has constant leak, bottle of liquid not labled, thermometer missing in reach-in cooler, heavy buildup on vent hoods, gaskets around reach-in door torn and need replaced, debris on floors under equipment, debris on walls.
Braum's Ice Cream No. 285, Ozark, March 23, 94
Kum & Go No. 494, Massey Boulevard, Nixa, March 24, 99
The Corner Cafe, Clever, March 25, 96
Godfather's Pizza, Ozark, March 25, 98
Fremont Hills Country Club, Nixa, March 25, 97
Porky's Pizza, Highlandville, March 25, 100
The Collective, Nixa, March 25, 100
Kum & Go No. 700, North 21st Street, Ozark, March 28, 89
Village Inn, Ozark, March 28, 98
Subway No. 3496, North Massey Boulevard, Nixa, March 28, 99
Kum & Go No. 718, West South Street, Ozark, March 28, 99
Walmart Supercenter No. 2702 deli, Nixa, March 28, 100
Dollar General Store No. 13617, North 12th Street, Ozark, March 28, 99
CVS Pharmacy No. 10118, Nixa, March 29, 100
McDonald's, North 21st Street, Ozark, March 29, 99
Braum's Ice Cream No. 276, Nixa, March 29, 100
Casey's General Store No. 1383, 7182 Highway 14, Sparta, March 29, 97
Heather Hill Farms, Ozark, March 29, 100
Casey's General Store No. 2901, East South Street, Ozark, March 29, 90
Casey's General Store No. 2856, West Mt. Vernon Street, Nixa, March 29, 98
Domino's Pizza No. 1639, West State Route J, Ozark, March 29, 94
Casey's General Store No. 3017, 7350 Highway 14, Sparta, March 29, 100
Double E Restaurant, Highlandville, March 30, 96
Dollar General Store No. 14517, Billings, March 30, 100
Mountain Springs Trout Farm, Highlandville, March 30, 100
Kay's Country Store, Chadwick, March 30, 100
Back Home Brewing, Ozark, March 30, 94
Salvatore's Fresh Ristorante Italiano, Ozark, March 30, 91
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.