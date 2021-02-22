Restaurant inspection scores are provided to the public by the Christian County Health Department as part of its ongoing inspection program.
Rating scores are assigned to inspections based on a scale of 1-100. Health violations generally require immediate action to correct an issue with employee protocols or to make repairs or equipment replacements. If a restaurant or food service business is given a score of 89 or lower by the health department inspector, it is the Headliner News’ practice to describe the violations listed in the inspection report.
If a restaurant inspection is listed with “no score,” it means that the inspection was a revisit or a pre-open inspection conducted as a follow-up to a previous inspection.
The inspections listed below are considered routine inspections by the Christian County Health Department, unless otherwise noted.
Restaurant inspection scores for January 2021
Name, city, date of inspection, score (of a possible 100 points)
Town and Country, Sparta, Jan. 3, 94
Price Cutter Plus Supermarket and Bakery, Ozark, Jan. 3, 98
Price Cutter Plus Supermarket, Nixa, Jan. 3, 97
Sparta Middle School, Sparta, Jan. 3, 100
John Thomas School of Discovery, Nixa, Jan. 3, 100
El Charro North, Ozark, Jan. 3, 88 -- several peppers in box in walk-in with "mold like growth," interior ice machine with debris, floors under equipment with debris, vents and hood with buildup of grease.
Mathews Elementary School, Nixa, Jan. 4, 100
Inman Intermediate School, Nixa, Jan. 4, 100
Sparta Elementary School, Sparta, Jan. 4, 100
Little Caesar's, Nixa, Jan. 4, 85 -- Prepared pizzas observed holding on racks at 62 degrees with time clock reading "0000" and had not been set, employee using hand sink to store dishes while working at prep sink, floors of lower reach in coolers have buildup of food debris, waste receptacles have buildup of debris, walls at pizza prep area have buildup of food debris, "litter debris and heavy buildup" observed at floor drain and in corner by mop sink.
Lucy's Chinese Food, Ozark, Jan. 4, 92
Poppin Up Petals, Sparta, Jan. 4, 100
Sparta High School, Sparta, Jan. 4, 100
Burger King No. 7204, Ozark, Jan. 4, 98
Arby's No. 5005027, Ozark, Jan. 5, 98
Subway No. 49540, Clever, Jan. 5, 100
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Ozark, Jan. 5, 97
Kum & Go No. 706, West Jackson Street, Ozark, Jan. 5, 98
Ozark East Elementary School, Ozark, Jan. 5, No score
Ozark South Elementary School, Ozark, Jan. 5, 95
Dollar General Store No. 11971, Clever, Jan. 5, 98
Post Game Pizza, Ozark, Jan. 6, 94
Fast N Friendly, Ozark, Jan. 6, 79 -- "Black mold like substance" observed in ice chute of soda self-serve, sanitization bucket absent of sanitizer, lower shelves in back storage room have buildup, test kit not being used to check concentrations of sanitizer, buildup of residue in floors of back storage room, fan covers in walk in have buildup, mop stored in soiled water in mop bucket, floors of walk in cooler lined with cardboard under alcohol storage.
Quality Inn, Ozark, Jan. 6, 95
La Cabana Mexican Grill, Ozark, Jan. 6, 88 -- Bin of tamales observed storing on prep table at 63 degrees with time stamp or time log not able to view, use by or expiration dates not found on the following food items: open cans of tomato sauce, roasted green chilis, cooked beans, container of tamales, three buckets of salsa, containers of ground beef in walk in cooler; scoop lying in server ice bin with handle in contact with ice, soiled or wet wiping cloth observed on table at cooks' line.
Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery, Nixa, Jan. 7, 86 -- Container of twice-baker casserole in walk in cooler without use by date; owner stated item was for animals' consumption, slicer outside entrace of dry storage room has "excessive buildup of food debris,'' containers of frosting, yeast and other items stored without labels on lower and upper shelves of prep table, wet or soiled wiping clothes observed on counters, chef's coffee pot with used filter stored with butters at server station, hood filters have excessive carbon buildup.
Piccolo, Nixa, Jan. 8, 88 -- Meat sauce with use by date of "1-3" when inspection occurred Jan. 8, three small open bags of cooked pasta without use by dates, pizza screens with buildup of food debris stored on clean dish storage rack, bag of green beans stored on top of uncovered chicken fillets in reach in freezer, uncovered and unwrapped pizza crusts stored on top of other food items in reach in freezer, buildup on floor of reach in freezer.
Rapid Roberts No. 103, Nixa, Jan. 10, 97
Walmart Supercenter No. 2702, Nixa, Jan. 10, 95
Ozark Middle School, Ozark, Jan. 11, 98
JoJi Quick Stop, Nixa, Jan. 11, 100
Ozark North Elementary School, Ozark, Jan. 11, 100
Ozark/Nixa Cinema 12, Ozark, Jan. 11, 95
McDonald's No. 2, North 21st Street, Ozark, Jan. 11, 94
Primas Mexican Grill, Ozark, Jan. 11, 90
Signal Food Store No. 112, Ozark, Jan. 11, 95
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, Nixa, Jan. 11, 91
Ozark West Elementary School, Ozark, Jan. 11, 100
Stacey's Sweets, Ozark, Jan. 12, 98
Rocco's Italian Restaurant and Cafe, Ozark, Jan. 12, 96
Billings R-IV School District, Billings, Jan. 12, 100
Price Cutter Plus Supermarket No. 4 Deli, Ozark, Jan. 13, 90
Price Cutter Plus Supermarket No. 55 Deli, Nixa, Jan. 13, 99
Subway No. 24185, Ozark, Jan. 13, 95
Taste Donuts, Nixa, Jan. 14, 99
Dining By Design/Pie Box, Nixa, Jan. 24, No score
Harter House, Nixa, Jan. 24, 97
Cup of Joe's, Nixa, Jan. 25, 95
