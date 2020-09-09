Unemployment rates are falling in Christian County, but they haven’t reached a low enough level to provide a full reset from the economic impact of COVID-19.
According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the unemployment rate for Christian County in July 2020 was 5.7 percent, with 1,751 new claims. That represents a drop from when stay-at-home orders were issued in Ozark, Nixa and Christian County in April 2020. During April, unemployment reached at least 8.9 percent in Christian County, with 4,231 initial claims made to the Missouri Department of Labor.
A year ago, Christian County had an unemployment rate of just 1.9 percent in September 2019. The rate climbed to 3.2 percent by February 2020, and began a skyward climb in March.
Andrea Sitzes, president of the Show Me Christian County economic development group, at one point projected that Christian County had an unemployment rate as high as 12 percent in April 2020. The figures from the state only county persons who filed successful unemployment claims to receive benefits through the Missouri Department of Labor, which means the true unemployment rate was likely higher than the state’s official mark of 8.9 percent.
Across the state, the greatest areas of job loss occurred in leisure and hospitality, information and in manufacturing.
Much of Christian County’s economy is built in what the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics classifies as “education and health services,” or “professional and business services,” which experienced increased unemployment numbers when the pandemic hit.
To help connect employers rebounding from COVID-19’s effects with unemployed job seekers looking for their next gig, Show Me Christian County created Christian County Works, a subsection of its website where employers can post job descriptions and recruit new hires. Find it at http://showmeccmo.com/jobs.
Show Me Christian County is working with chamber of commerce groups across Christian County to encourage their members to use the website as a recruiting tool. There are plans for those partnerships to foster growth of Christian County Works.
“The goal is to grow it beyond a job board and make it a robust resource,” Ozark Chamber of Commerce director Anna Evans said.
Christian County is also working with ACT, the company most known for producing college admissions exams, to maintain Christian County’s status as an ACT Work Ready Community. Christian County has been certified work ready since 2017.
“This is something we do in partnership with our school districts, but we also need employer champions for that,” Show Me Christian County President Andrea Sitzes said.
The ACT Work Keys tests is administered in schools in Ozark and Nixa, and can also be administered at a Missouri Job Center.
“It’s a test that helps you gauge emotional intelligence, as well, applied math and just basic things that we all need on the job,” Sitzes said.
There are 93 employers in Christian County that recognize the ACT Work Keys exam as a testing tool to screen future employees. Sitzes would like to see more employers join the program.
“If you are an employer, there is a benefit for you to be able to provide information for this program, because that will help your retention rates. That also helps you to be able to hire quicker and make sure that you are getting a good match for that job, and closing that skills gap,” Sitzes said.
The tools are also for handy for companies and workers who have shifted their efforts online, or into a work-from-home virtual environment.
“This has really opened up the global marketplace, because some of us now have gotten used to teleworking,” Sitzes said. “Not only will our residents be willing to find this, but residents anywhere will have one central link if they are interested in companies in this area.”
Virtual job fairs have become popular across Missouri. Many in Ozark’s business community know Sabrina Bonnette from her time working for the Ozark Chamber of Commerce. Bonnette now has the title of Veteran Employment Representative at the Missouri Job Center. While her focus is helping U.S. military veterans make the transition from the armed forces to civilian life and work, Bonnette suggests anyone looking for work visit http://jobs.mo.gov, a free resource that serves as Missouri’s central hub for job seekers and employers.
The job centers in Springfield are open and seeing clients in-person.
“They always think we’re the unemployment office, but the job center in Springfield is the employment office,” Bonnette quipped. “If you don’t want to come into the job center for some reason and want to do it online, you can do it all online.”
Employee recruiting can also be done completely online with some help from the Springfield Missouri Job Center office. More than 5,000 employers and more than 100 employers have taken part in virtual job fairs in other parts of the state, and Bonnette says work is underway to bring more virtual job fairs to the metro area.
