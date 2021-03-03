The unemployment rate in Christian County was estimated at 4.6 percent in December 2020. The rate, estimated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, is down from the estimated 12-percent level it reached in the spring of 2020, but still higher than the rate from December 2019.
The statistics show Christian County's labor force held steady at just more than 45,000 people. As of December 2020, 2,064 Christian County residents were unemployed. Compared to December 2019, when there were 1,275 Christian County workers unemployed and the unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, the present day unemployment rate is 61.9 percent higher than it was at the end of 2019.
A total of 789 unemployed workers make up the difference.
Data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows Christian County as the 13th most populated county in Missouri at 88,595 people, and its gross domestic product of $1.74 billion ranks 23rd among the state's 114 counties.
The construction sector is one of the few areas of industry where employment grew in Christian County in 2020. There were almost 1,900 people employed with 305 different construction establishments in Christian County in 2020. The number of people employed in construction trades climbed 3.8 percent year-over-year. Construction work employment is double the U.S. average in Christian County, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Construction workers reportedly made an average weekly wage of $875, equating out to $45,500 for a year.
The information sector in Christian County took the biggest hit, with a reported loss of 91 jobs and a 40.4-percent drop in employment. "Information" as reported to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, includes businesses that produce and distribute information and cultural products, businesses that provide a means to transmit informational products and data processing businesses. The main components are, "the publishing industries, including software publishing, and both traditional publishing and publishing exclusively on the Internet; the motion picture and sound recording industries; the broadcasting industries, including traditional broadcasting and those broadcasting exclusively over the Internet; the telecommunications industries; Web search portals, data processing industries, and the information services industries."
Leisure and hospitality-based businesses in Christian County also took a tremendous hit, with a net loss of 376 jobs in 2020, or a 14.4-percent drop in employment. There are more than 2,200 people working hospitality and leisure jobs in Christian County, and they earn an average of $336 per week, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.