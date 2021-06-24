Nixa Public Schools will save a few thousand dollars off the total cost of a $16 million performing arts wing that will be built on the campus of Nixa High School.
On June 14, the Nixa City Council voted 6-0 to waive the development review fee that the Nixa Department of Planning and Development would normally impose on commercial construction projects. Nixa Public Schools broke ground on the Aetos Center for the Performing Arts May 5, and asked the Nixa City Council to consider waiving some development fees attached to the project.
Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin said that the potential net gain in economic revenue combined with the rising costs of major construction projects make it sensible for the city council to help Nixa Public Schools offset some of the unforeseen costs of the building project.
"These performances have the potential to bring in several people from outside our community--I would say more than several," Colvin said. "Presumably, some of these individuals will spend money in our town. They will eat at our restaurants and those types of things to help the local economy."
The project is made possible through the passage of a voter-approved bond issue in April 2019. A $15 million bond issue passed, as did a 41-cent property tax levy increase for capital improvement projects and increased wages for teachers. Question 1 passed by a vote of 3,075-1,484, nabbing 67.45 percent of the vote in 14 precincts. Question 2 passed by a simple majority vote of 2,477-2,081, attaining 54.34 percent “yes” votes.
Costs of construction labor and materials have since climbed. The scope of the project also took a more definite shape from the time of the bond issue campaign and the time of the groundbreaking.
Colvin recommended that the Nixa City Council waive the fee for a third party reviewer to examine the construction plans on behalf of the city.
"The negative impacts of COVID recently, along with what you've already heard 10 times tonight, the rising construction costs have put additional financial burdens on the school district," Colvin told city council members.
Waiving the reimbursements of the costs requires the city council to make an amendment to the city's budget for 2021. The waiver applies for up to $10,000 worth of review work.
"We'll have that initial review, and if there are some follow-ups based on some questions, they have to make some changes and then we go back to review those to make sure," Colvin said.
Dr. Kevin Kopp, Nixa Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education and District Operations, addressed the city council May 24.
"We all know construction costs are going up right now, and so we would ask as a school district that if the city is willing to forgive some of those city fees, it would help us through the process of constructing this center for the performing arts," Kopp said.
City Administrator Jimmy Liles said the cost may not rise much, if at all, from the current level of $5,937.50. City Hall staff members see some opportunity for the city to recover the costs of the fee waiver and the hit to the Department of Planning and Development budget, especially if the Aetos Center for the Performing Arts grows to host a full calendar of performances once it is built.
The Aetos construction project has been awarded to DeWitt Construction, which had 570 days to do the work from the time of the groundbreaking on May 5.
Nixa High School has about 300 students enrolled in band classes. The present band practice room can't accommodate all of those musicians at the same time. Much of the $16 million in the project budget will go toward improving space within the existing high school building. The plan also calls for more space for people to gather and mingle before and after performances.
The Aetos facility will open as part of the 2022-2023 school year. Nixa High School will have a theater with approximately 1,100 seats, an additional black box theater, plus renovated practice facilities for band, theater and choir classes. "Aetos" is the Greek word for "eagle," the Nixa High School mascot.
