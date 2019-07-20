One of the most beloved baseball players in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals is making his mark in Ozark.
Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith partnered with IMAC Regeneration Center to open a medicine clinic in Ozark. The clinic staff and members of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center on South 20th Street in Ozark July 11.
Smith himself did not attend.
Andrea Graddy, Community Relations Manager for Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, explained that the Ozark clinic is actually the former Advantage Therapy clinic on North Farmers Branch Road relocated and rebranded.
“We needed more space, which is a good problem,” Graddy said.
IMAC Holdings, Inc. acquired Advantage Therapy in September 2018. At that time, “the Wizard” did go on record about the clinics that bear his name.
“Expanding Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers beyond St. Louis to the Springfield market allows us to provide ready access to treatment options without surgery or opioids,” Smith said. “I am committed to helping Missourians who are living with pain know they have hope for a better quality of life, and opening IMAC clinics in new locations helps achieve that goal.”
At the grand opening July 11, Nurse Practitioner Laura Clark explained that the staff’s goal is to reduce the number of patients who need surgery and have to take prescription opiates.
“We’re trying to keep people out of surgery, and the neat thing is I’m seeing great results with this. We combine physical therapy, chiropractic and the regenerative medicine,” Clark said. “Pain medicine covers up the problem, it just treats a symptom of it. We actually treat the problem to prevent the pain.”
A common procedure patients in Ozark will undergo, Clark said, involves the injection of plasma from their own blood into joints that are causing problems.
“We’re taking those healing properties out, and it comes from your cells, so the body is not going to reject it,” Clark said.
Blood is drawn on site, then spun in a centrifuge to separate the platelets, the natural healing cells of the bloodstream.
“In our ligaments, in your joints, in your back, in your knee—anything that’s white doesn’t have good blood flow, so it doesn’t have those healing properties. All we’re doing is taking those healing properties out of your blood and putting it into the area that needs to be healed,” Clark said.
IMAC also offers a form of stem cell therapy to orthopedic patients.
“We also do cellular therapy, so that would include some things that have stem cells,” Graddy said.
Most of the time, those cells come from the patient’s own body. In some cases, donor cells are used.
“We can also use some donor products, too, if you’re not healthy enough. Those usually come from donated umbilical cords. It just depends on what’s best for the patient,” Graddy said.
The Ozzie Smith clinic in Ozark will receive a mixture of referred patients and patients who contact the clinic directly.
There are six IMAC clinics named for Ozzie Smith. They are located in the St. Louis suburbs of Chesterfield and St. Peters, two are in Springfield and one clinic is in Monett.
