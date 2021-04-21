As renovation work continues throughout the Christian County Historic Courthouse, the Christian County Commission has its eyes set on improving its own office and meeting space.
On April 8, the three-member commission held a preliminary discussion on renovating and building out some space on the ground floor of the historic courthouse to enlarge the commission's meeting room and give each of the three Christian County commissioners a small office to call their own. A second layout would have two officers for commissioners, with two commissioners sharing one office. Each office would be about 10 feet by 12 feet.
The main reason Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu wants to pursue renovations is that they would allow the county commission's public meeting space to approximately double in size.
"I think for a first class county, we are overdue. I think we've got to do something, and this seems to be the most feasible, so we can have more of our citizens here when they want to be here and not be uncomfortable," Bilyeu said.
Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips agreed that the commission needs to give its office a makeover.
"With the growth of the county, it's long overdue. With the growth of the county, we don't have the adequate space to hold meetings because of the size," Phillips said.
Phillips said the county commission needs to be accessible to the public, and that includes the way people can see the commission work in person, if they so desire.
"This space would adequately allow us to have meetings and not have people overflowing into the hallways, and not being able to hear meetings or attend, which they have that right to attend. I think it's our obligation to make sure that all of our meetings are accessible," Phillips said.
Jacob Irvin and Chad Rohrer of Hambey Construction presented some drawings to the commissioners on April 8. The drawings are estimates, as actual blueprints of the Christian County Historic Courthouse are not available.
"It's as close to scale as we can get it on a drawing," Irvin said.
The historic courthouse was built in 1919 and finished in 1920.
The designs would expand the public seating gallery in the commission office from 18 chairs to about 50 chairs.
"Are we talking about 50 chairs that we can space out?" Eastern District Commissioner Lynn Morris asked.
"You're looking at about 32 feet deep. Your room in here is about 22 feet deep," Irvin said. "Width-wise, you're picking up almost 30 feet."
The buildout would add an additional 1,000 square feet, approximately, to the commission's total space. Presently, the meeting space is somewhere between 400 and 500 square feet. The redesign would double that.
Finishes, flooring and trim work can make the cost of an interior renovation project vary dramatically.
Bilyeu has two other concerns with the project. First, he wants to maintain some of the historical features and 19th Century architecture on the exterior of the building.
"A person entering from the east side coming in, it doesn't really change the aesthetics of that entry area, and I think that's important. I think that a 100-year old courthouse ought to maintain some integrity of the look of that," Bilyeu said.
Second, Bilyeu wants to add on to the Christian County Commission's move to make its meetings accessible via the internet.
"I think we need to have an adequate sound system there where there is a microphone in front of each commission station, where you have excellent audio/visual capabilities, including live streaming. Based on my dabbling in that at one time or another, costs can go up pretty quickly on that, but at the same time, quality has skyrocketed," Bilyeu said.
The Christian County recorder of deeds and assessor have both done renovation projects in their offices in the past year. Other offices have undergone some retrofitting to create spacing or otherwise address safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Every office in this building, all of our buildings, steps have been taken to enhance the safety of our employees, except for us, so it's time," Phillips said.
Hambey Construction will pursue a cost analysis for moving the renovation project forward. The Christian County Commission will take up further discussion of renovating its office at a later date, when that cost analysis is prepared.
