When a Christian County resident is tested for COVID-19 and a lab returns a positive result, their health care provider notifies the Christian County Health Department.
So begins the process of contact tracing.
The call from the health provider to the county health department triggers an investigation to find out how the patient may have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If the patient is not sick enough to require hospitalization, investigators contact them and attempt to make sure that the patient is isolating himself/herself from other people to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 to others.
The investigator also begins the process of determining who that patient came into close contact with while infected with COVID-19. The investigator then contacts persons who made close contact, defined as face-to-face interaction at a distance of less than 6 feet for a time period of 15 minutes or longer, with the patient.
“We have two nurses at our health department who do all of these case investigations,” Peak said. “We came to a point where our resources are exhausted.”
Contact tracing has become so important in the fight against COVID-19 that the Christian County Health Department is in the process of hiring 23 more workers and is cutting back on programs that are not directly related to COVID-19 spread prevention.
“It’s very time-consuming, so for two nurses and a health department that’s trying to do other activities and programs at the same time, it’s impossible,” Peak said.
Governor talks tracing
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson spoke about contact tracing at a press briefing he held in Jefferson City on July 27.
"We continue to monitor the data here in Missouri each day. As you know, we have been an experiencing and increase both in testing and in positive cases this month, which has caused a backlog of data processing and entry at the state level," Parson said.
In Christian County, the local health department announced 30 positive test results in a single day on July 27, which was a single-day record since the start of the pandemic. The health department is monitoring 100 active cases in Christian County.
"Tracing the contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. If you find out you were exposed to someone who tests positive, you should self-isolate and get tested. Responsible behaviors help limit the spread to others," Parson said.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, discussed the R0, or "R-naught," value of COVID-19 in Missouri. The R0 value is a mathematical term that in this case, is used to measure how contagious an infectious disease is in any given environment, and it is used by scientists to help quantify the spread of disease.
In Missouri, COVID-19 had an R0 value of 1.3 on July 27, which means each Missourian who tests positive for the COVID-19 virus infects an average of 1.3 other people.
"That's more than the flu," Williams said. "We have a diagnosis, we have an increase in cases. We think that increase in cases is primarily driven by social contact among 20 and 30-year-olds, that persists."
In addition to the seven-day average for positive PCR tests, Williams also examines hospitalization rates each day.
"We look at our hospitalizations, they're going up, but not like we say back in April," Williams said. "Partly because of the demographic that's being affected, we're not seeing the corresponding morbidity and mortality that we say back in April."
Williams said that social distancing doesn't seem to come naturally to most people, especially younger Missourians, but it is necessary. In situations where distancing can't happen, like on job sites or shopping in certain stores, Williams recommends wearing a face covering.
Williams said that contact tracers have identified instances where people with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms like a cough or a runny nose went on with their social outings, and didn't employ social distancing or masking while going out to gatherings or parties.
"The temptation to go out in the summer and congregate is great. Because we care about 20 and 30-year-olds, we do not want them to get COVID; we do not want them to infect other people--especially somebody that might be from a fragile population or a vulnerable population--we really, really need them to follow those basic public health measures," Williams said.
The average age of a COVID-19 patient in Missouri is 43, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Looking at age trends, patient ages are skewing younger, with the 20-24, 0-19, and 25-29 age brackets representing the three most diagnosed age groups in the state.
To put it another way, 14,026, or 32.5 percent of Missouri’s total COVID-19 patient population of 43,050 people, falls into ages 29 and younger.
Across Missouri, about 8.6 percent of the medical patients who underwent PCR (nasal swab) testing in the last seven days had positive results, an increase from the state average of 6.2 percent.
"These increases are partially a result of the backlog," Parson said. "It is important to understand that the daily numbers represent a wide variation in when samples were collected, when tests were done and when the results were actually reported and entered. This is why we continue to focus on the seven-day positivity rate."
"We are now doing five times more testing than we were in April. We are doing 90,000 tests a week, which is just remarkable," Williams said.
The high volume of tests can create a backlog of tests, but not a backlog of notifications from health providers to county health departments, according to Dr. Williams.
"Sometimes we get data dumps," Williams said. "It never delays our reporting of positive cases. We do that by phone. We may not enter it into a computer, but within one to two hours of getting a positive case from any lab, we contact the local health department."
Williams expected the backlog to end by Aug. 1.
Funding for tracers
The state government is supporting contact tracers with the Department of Health and Senior Services employing 37 contact tracers and training 150 more to support county health departments' efforts to trace COVID-19 exposures and surges. The state health department also supplies specialized health workers as part of Missouri's "boxing in" strategy for outbreak containment.
"So far, the state has committed more than $7.5 million in an effort to modernize public health technology," Parson said. "Let me be clear, state government can help, but contact tracing depends on the work of our local public health agencies. They know their communities, they have the trust of their neighbors. That is why it is important for our local health departments to receive the federal CARES Act funding to build their capacities for testing and contact tracing. Local counties and municipalities have been given more than $500 million to support COVID-19 response activities, but so far, not enough of the money has gotten to the people who are doing frontline public health response."
Parson estimated that only about 20 percent of Missouri's county and municipal health departments have received CARES Act funding, according to a survey that the governor's office reportedly conducted.
"We are pushing that as hard as we can," Williams said. "We polled 81 health departments, and only 17 have gotten their money yet," Williams said. "We are going to double down on those efforts, because I can think of no better way for a county commissioner to spend that money than for testing, PPE and contact tracing."
Christian County received about $10.3 million in CARES Act funding. The money is administered by a five-member committee that advises the Christian County Commission on how to allocate spending based on applications that entities and municipalities submit to the committee.
Detection through testing, isolation of COVID-19-positive patients and the tracing and quarantine of patient contacts is the top process of COVID-19 spread containment recommended by the World Health Organization and backed through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ “box-in” strategy for reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Ozark R-VI School District Superintendent Chris Bauman and some of the staff at the Ozark School District allowed the Christian County Health Department to use office space in what was the school district’s central office building on North Fourth Avenue to house contact tracers’ offices.
Peak said about 51 percent of the people who have positive PCR test results for COVID-19 experience few to no symptoms of illness. Health department workers still conduct contact tracing investigations of these patients and advise them to spend 14 days quarantined from other people.
Contact tracing in Christian County
What to do:
-When the Christian County Health Department calls, answer the phone.
-Be mindful of how you interact with other people, so that you lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus for yourself and for others.
-Follow Christian County Health Department, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Namely, social distancing, hand hygiene and sanitizing and mask use in situations where distancing is not possible.
-If you become ill, isolate yourself and contact your health care provider immediately to schedule an evaluation.
-If you become ill, notify those with whom you have recently come into contact.
