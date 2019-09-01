“I didn’t want to raise taxes,” Christian County Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson said after voting to set property tax levies for 2019.
Robertson did not vote to raise taxes. Levy rates for two entities will drop, while some Christian County residents will enjoy a property tax levy set at $0.
The property tax levy for Christian County’s general revenue fund drops to $0.0540 per $100 of assessed valuation. It was set at $0.0620 in 2018. With the adjustment, it will bring in a projected $667,720 in 2019, keeping Christian County’s general revenue fund even with the previous year’s revenue.
Christian County Clerk Kay Brown explained that long ago, the Christian County Commission agreed to roll back property tax levies so that the amount of money collected would not exceed half of the county’s estimated sales tax revenue.
“By voters’ approval, many years ago, we reduced that in half,” Brown said.
Assessed property values exceeded a total of $1.2 billion in Christian County for the first time ever in 2018. From last year to now, real estate assessed valuation is expected to jump from $982.7 million to a value above $1 billion.
The levy reduction will keep Christian County in compliance with the 2019 annual budget that the commission adopted earlier this year, and is also designed to keep Christian County in compliance with the Missouri Hancock Amendment, a state law passed in 1980 which limits state taxation and requires new taxes to be approved by voters in any given political subdivision.
The commissioners voted 2-0 to set the tax levy for the Common 1 Road District at $0.1026. The levy was previously $0.1049. As the Eastern District commissioner, Robertson oversees the Common 1 Road District.
The Common 1 Road District in Christian County starts east of Ozark and encompasses areas that are not part of the Ozark, South Sparta or Garrison special road districts. It includes areas such as Lindenlure, Oldfield, Chadwick, Elkhead and Bruner.
The Common 2 Road District encompasses central and western parts of Christian County. Its levy is set at $0. Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu oversees Common 2. In order for Common 2 to start imposing a property tax levy again, the county commission would need approval from a ballot measure.
“The tax rate ceiling is going to go to zero, so then at this point if you ever wanted to levy a tax for Common 2, you’d have to put it to a vote of the people,” Brown said.
“I can handle that,” Bilyeu responded.
Even though the levy is at zero, the commissioners still had to vote to keep it at zero.
The county commission does not control property tax levies for the library, health department, Christian County Ambulance District, fire protection districts, school districts or cities with property tax levies.
