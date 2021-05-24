Talk of renovating the Christian County Commission's office and chamber didn't end with the sounds of power tools and construction. Instead, it ended with some apologizing and expressions of understanding.
May 17, the county commission voted 2-0 to spend down about $849,000 in CARES Act funding to pay salaries for emergency responders and other government employees from seven different agencies, most notably the Ozark and Nixa police departments. Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu was absent from the meeting where Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips and Eastern District Commissioner Lynn Morris voted for the salary spend down, but Bilyeu expressed support for it.
On May 20, the county commission met again with stakeholders, including the two circuit judges who serve Christian County, to discuss the effective end to renovation plans to the commission office, and a plan to move forward using a second floor courtroom in the 100-year-old Christian County Historic Courthouse as multipurpose meeting space.
Bilyeu was concerned that a previous vote to award a contract to Hambey Construction would put Christian County on the hook to pay the contractor, at least in part, anyway. Attorney Jon Housley clarified that there had been a bid award, but not contract signing.
With most of Christian County's remaining CARES Act money allocated, Bilyeu said it doesn't make sense to agonize further about trying to fund renovations with CARES money.
"It becomes a moot question, because we would not have the money in our current budget to do that," Bilyeu said.
Morris supported the county commission's CARES Act Committee, a group of five elected and appointed officials, for helping to decide how to spend about $10.3 million originally passed to Christian County from the Missouri Office of Administration. However, Morris said he didn't like the way the business of examining the commission's work space was handled.
"I just was bothered by the process," Morris said. "We dispersed a lot of money out over the last year to wise decisions. I think everything was worthy, and we did it, and we kind of waited to take care of ourselves. This commission, this building, this area here--we kind of waited to see if there was any money left after the vaccines."
The county commission regularly set aside money intended to fund a large-scale vaccination program, in the event that such an effort would be needed. Under advice that some funding would be available for other projects in the waning months of the CARES Act funding cycle, the commission explored renovating its own office and meeting space to provide for better social distancing and safety in an often-cramped 500-square foot meeting space.
"I think where we fell down as a group, if we fell down, is that none of us expected that the bid to come back at $751,000. I wrote down, on just one of our sheets for that day, I wrote down $350,000," Morris said. "Everyone thought it was going to come back at about half of what it came out to be. When that happened, the three of us, and the presiding commissioner probably more than most said, 'Hey, we're going to take a pause.'"
It was in that two weeks of pause that Morris believes the commission could have been more proactive in seeking advice, mostly from its own attorney, he said.
"What I've learned in this whole process, because I don't know near as much as I want to know about helping this county, but I have learned to ask the different department heads more, lean on them more to get more advice and good, correct information," Morris said.
Phillips apologized to Morris and the rest of the stakeholders, and said he should have contacted the commission's legal counsel in a prompt manner.
"Had I engaged Mr. Housley earlier, a lot of these meetings could have been put to rest, so I personally take responsibility for that part of it," Phillips said. "I should have reached out to Jon, and I want that to be a part of record, that I take responsibility for that."
Housley advised that the second floor courtroom in the Historic Courthouse could be shared by the commission and by the court circuit.
"I think at the end of the day, it still needs to maintain its character and ability to function as a courtroom," Housley said. "This is my opinion, I think everybody can win on this."
The second floor courtroom would not get day-to-day use for hearings and trials, Housley said, but could be used as needed. Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson also wants to keep the second floor available for court.
"I'm willing to work with the commission and the sharing of that space. My preference might be to have at some point in time some type of agreement--because commissions change, judges change--something memorializing what that shared use looks like," Johnson said. "I want it to retain its functionality as a courtroom."
Discussion of the second floor courtroom in the Historic Courthouse picked at a scab for the commissioners and the judges in Christian County.
"What I heard Mr. Phillips say is 'We can maybe accommodate the court,' and so that's our rub here, and it's always our rub here on who controls courtrooms in this county," Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock said.
Growcock said it's important that the channels of communication remain open between the commission and courts, even in a debate over who controls courtrooms, the presiding judge or the county commission.
"I just want to make sure that we're invited to the table when the discussions are had about the courtrooms," Growcock said.
Phillips apologized to the other commissioners and to the judges.
"I feel my job is to give everybody in this county, including the citizens, the avenues and tools to do their jobs," Phillips said, adding that he personally apologized to Judge Growcock for using the word "maybe."
"If I used that word, that was the wrong word to use," Phillips said.
Renovations on the first floor office will wait. Elected officials in Christian County are bracing themselves for additional federal allocations for COVID-19 relief that could be coming later in 2021, as terms of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan are spelled out to state and local governments.
"I don't know if anybody knows at this point in time what the guidelines are going to be," Johnson said.
The judges, like the commissioners and the county auditor, are waiting to see if anything in the American Rescue Plan might be useful at the local level in Christian County.
