The lights are off. There will be no more Illusions.
At least not under the current ownership.
Illusions Gentlemen’s Club, a business located on Guin Road or State Route AA north of Nixa, will reportedly close down after the one of the owners struck a plea agreement with Christian County prosecutors and admitted to illegally operating a “sexually oriented business.”
Christian County prosectors initially charged Craig Winchell with 10 criminal misdemeanors, including maintaining a public nuisance and failing to register the club as a fictitious business with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. Winchell avoided jail time with the plea agreement, but agreed to pay a $10,000 fine.
By admitted guilt in the criminal case, Winchell agreed that it is unlawful for a strip club to operate at the location of 755 Guin Road, effectively putting an end to Illusions.
At a press conference July 17, Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole explained that Illusions had been under investigation since 2019.
"My team of dedicated deputies and detectives spent countless hours addressing the crime and safety problems emanating from Illusions strip club," Cole said. "Their diligence and hard work over the last year, coupled with skilled advocacy from the Christian County Prosecutor’s Office, lead to the closure of Illusion’s strip club.”
Over about a year’s time from early 2019 to early 2020, Christian County deputies responded to three different reports of gunfire at Illusions. There were two cases of people being hit by bullets at the strip club.
Antoine L. Bostic, 35, is in the Christian County Jail in Ozark awaiting an October trial on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Bostic was arrested on Oct. 30, 2019, after a fight between six or seven men ended with one being shot in the leg.
In another case from 2019, Michael L. Madison, 37, is charged with six felonies stemming from an alleged high speed chase and drive-by shooting at Illusions. Madison is charged in Christian County with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, one count of delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Christian County deputies investigated another shooting at Illusions that occurred early on New Year’s Day in 2020.
“The hard work of the Christian County sheriff’s deputies and detectives assigned to this investigation, with assistance from their law enforcement partners at (the Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center) and Greene County Sheriff’s Office, eliminated a Christian County hot spot of criminal behavior. These deputies and detectives should be commended for their diligence and hard work” Christian County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite said. “I am proud of my team of prosecutors and the entire staff at the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office whose hard work alongside their counterparts at the Christian County Sheriff’s Office has made Christian County a safer place.”
