CoxHealth officially announced the construction of two new “super clinics” in Nixa and in Ozark.
Once complete, the clinics, each 30,000 square-foot, standalone facilities, will offer primary care, urgent care, dedicated pediatric offices and physical therapy in one place. In Ozark, the clinic will also house a pharmacy.
“We constantly evaluate the needs of our patients so we can best serve them how and when they need us,” said Max Buetow, vice president of Regional Services at CoxHealth. “These consolidated facilities are a new model for the health system. We believe it represents where health care is headed, and will offer even greater convenience to our patients.”
In Ozark, the new facility will be located off the U.S. Highway 65 interchange with State Route CC, and in Nixa, on U.S. Highway 160 just north of its intersection with Highway 14. The facilities will offer Save My Spot for Urgent Care appointments, which allows patients to request a time to be seen online prior to arrival and wait at home.
According to CoxHealth, ground will be broken on the projects mid-December, and they will open in the fall of 2020. They will replace the current primary care and urgent care facilities. CoxHealth Ozark Pediatrics will also move into to the new Ozark facility.
